The recent News-Press article about the Children’s Discovery Center says it will cost $19 million to complete. Many questions need to be answered before that much money is invested in this project. Does it address the outstanding issues that children in our community are facing?
With $19 million, we could build approximately 120 Habitat for Humanity homes. We could help families trying to live on minimum wage so rent, utilities and groceries would all be an option, all at once. We might even build some sidewalks so kids could safely walk to and from school.
We have other needs in our community than a $19 million Downtown project that may or may not enhance possibilities for our children. This project doesn’t address parking or how the most needy kids would even get there. Could their parents get time off or find extra money to attend?
There are lots of needs in our community but this isn’t one of them.
Karl Rice
Easton, Missouri
Gore’s exaggerations don’t hold up
“Gore predicts that our shores will be flooded and sea-bordering cities will sink beneath the water leaving millions of people homeless. Melting ice could release enough water to cause at 20-foot rise in sea level in the near future.”
However, IPCC in 2007 said that sea levels would rise 0.59” to 2.0’ over the next 100 years.
According to a report published by Ian Tiseo, July 4, 2022 by Statistic, the metric tons of carbon emissions from the USA in 2006 was 5,929 and in 2015 it was 5,262 and 2021 was 4,873.
In quoting Judge Justice Barton who had pointed out nine questionable errors: (reported by David Adam, environment writer). The “apocalyptic vision” presented in the film was not an impartial analysis of the science of climate change, he said. The judge said: “This is distinctly alarmist and part of Mr. Gore’s ‘wake-up call.’” He accepted that melting of the ice would release this amount of water — “but only after, and over, millennia.”
It spoke of global warming “shutting down the ocean conveyor” — the process by which the Gulf Stream is carried over the north Atlantic to western Europe. The judge said that, according to the IPCC, it was “very unlikely” that the conveyor would shut down in the future, though it might slow down.
Mr. Gore had also claimed — by ridiculing the opposite view — those two graphs, one plotting a rise in C02 and the other the rise in temperature over a period of 650,000 years, showed “an exact fit.” The judge said although scientists agreed there was a connection, “the two graphs do not establish what Mr. Gore asserts.”
Mr. Gore said the disappearance of snow on Mount Kilimanjaro was expressly attributable to human-induced climate change. The judge said the consensus was that could not be established— others say it also depends on the time of the year it’s measured.
Mr. Gore also referred to a study showing that polar bears were being found that had drowned “swimming long distances to find the ice.” The judge said: “The only scientific study that either side before me can find is one which indicates that four polar bears have recently been found drowned because of a storm.”
