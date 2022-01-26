You should all be embarrassed
The new COVID numbers are both alarming and embarrassing. Even more concerning is the total absence of any action or even comment by both the City Council and county commissioners.
And, even above that, the absence of any editorials from the New-Press castigating both entities for their head-in-the-sand approach to the recent numbers is amazing. The first order of business for governing bodies is the safety and security of their constituents. Since they do not meet that test, it is time to throw the rascals out! The school board is no better in their recent action to refrain from masking mandates even as they had to close down all schools for a week due to the spread of the virus.
Masks do work, although one wonders if the M.D. on the board recognizes that.
Michael Smith, St. Joseph
A question about lockers
I have tried calling the school and the News-Press to learn why Bode students cannot use lockers. Finally wrote to board president: Why do Bode students not want to wear coats? The lockers are zip-tied shut. Cannot be used!
I thought a reporter could find out anything. Learned about the zip ties when I asked my granddaughter if she couldn’t just put her coat in an empty locker. Her classes, like most Bode students, cover three floors. Moving from class to class involves carrying your lunch, water bottle, computer, backpack, jackets or coats, notebooks — anything else needed for just one or all classes throughout the three floors.
Beth Schreck, St. Joseph
Editor’s note: In response to this inquiry, the St. Joseph School District issued the following statement: “Last year, as a COVID precaution, the SJSD did not issue lockers to students. We have kept this in place for this school year, although we do issue lockers upon request. We have had students and parents request the use of lockers who are currently using lockers at Bode MS. This is consistent for all middle schools in the district.
Students have some options regarding their winter coats. Students bringing coats could wear them, carry them, put them in their backpack, make arrangements with a teacher to place it in their room and pick it up at the end of the day.”
Extra dose was unmerited
Last week your newscast aired on two separate evenings the story about the allegations about work environment at the local Community Action Partnership. I find it interesting that your newscast felt the need to air this story for a second evening and since the executive director of CAP is running for mayor, I’m wondering if this “extra” airing was done based on political reasons, not on the newsworthiness of the piece.
One has to wonder about the motivation for a second airing of this piece when that does not seem to be the norm for other stories.
Martha Ellison, St. Joseph
