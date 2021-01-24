Age doesn’t mean it’s without value

Good stewards of our money?

$300,000 addition to Neely Elementary — Sold to Foutch Brothers for $50,000.

$300,000 addition to Lake Contrary — Sitting vacant.

$1.2 million dollars for Benton’s fieldhouse for their football program ($350,000 in private donations) — They want to do away with the high school.

$850,000 for Lafayette’s fieldhouse.

Our society has become such a disposable society that now even our solidly built schools are no longer worthy of our children. People move to St. Joseph because of our architecture but once they are here, they are given the message that our buildings are obsolete.

Harvard University has a building still in use that is over 300 years old. The current Benton High School is only 80 years old.

In this logic of Age = Obsolescence the following buildings need to be closed:

City Hall (1927). The Missouri Theater (1927). Wyeth-Tootle Mansion (1879). Robidoux Row (1849).

If as a society we start judging things by their age and not their quality, a lot of you reading this better be cautious, Lake Contrary School is only 55 years old.

Robert Miller

St. Joseph

Biden must focus on reliable energy

Democratic majorities in the House and Senate, along with a new Biden administration, promise sweeping policy changes in the United States. This includes campaign pledges to remake America’s electricity mix. But with campaign season over, Democrats should put rhetoric aside and pursue a bipartisan energy plan that supports economic recovery.

During the 2020 campaign, Joe Biden pledged to “achieve a carbon pollution-free power sector by 2035.” Doing so would mean essentially — in a mere 14 years — eliminating all of the fossil-fuel power plants currently supplying 63 percent of America’s electricity needs. It’s just this type of plan that could prove crippling to the U.S. economy — eliminating millions of jobs and driving up energy prices while offering only vague promises on replacing longstanding power generation or managing additional costs.

California’s shift to a renewable-heavy grid has already yielded some of the nation’s highest electricity prices as well as serious grid reliability issues. During a heatwave this summer, California suffered rolling blackouts when demand outstripped the state’s available power supply. Texas has experienced a similar shock, now that its power mix increasingly relies on wind generation.

The Biden administration is taking office at a time of serious economic disruption from the COVID pandemic. The American people can ill-afford the hefty additional costs right now.

Families depend on reliable, affordable electricity. Yes, there’s great appeal to incorporating more solar and wind power in the nation’s electric grid. But the priority must be to ensure secure, affordable power for 330 million people. It would be a grave mistake to hurriedly abandon the nation’s current, diverse electricity mix in favor of costly power generation that could prove insufficient when it’s needed most.

Matthew Kandrach

President, Consumer Action for a Strong Economy