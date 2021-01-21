Overcoming tumultuous

times in history

Given the turmoil of our time on Martin Luther King Day, I am reminded of a time in the mid-1600s when my favorite philosopher, Baruch Spinoza, was attacked by a knife-wielding wannabe murderer.

The enemy declared Spinoza a “heretic” and went off after him. Fortunately, Spinoza escaped with his life but had a big cut in his shirt.

Spinoza kept the shirt and on special occasions wore it as a badge of honor. Can you imagine how primitive our species would have been if the knifer had succeeded in his plan? Spinoza’s masterpiece, “The Ethics,” would never have been written,

Mitch Jameson

St. Joseph

Let’s pull together

What I remember Joe Biden supporting was a $2,000 stimulus check, and $600 and $1,400 add up to that amount. Now that Biden is president, I am willing to at least give him a chance to fulfill some, if not most of his campaign agenda.

Having voted for both parties in my lifetime, I do lean toward liberal candidates. I believe, though, I’m more of a moderate than anything else, wanting what’s good for the United States. No matter what race, color or political alliance you may be, let’s pull together in getting our country back to some kind of normalcy. It’s going to be a tough job, but let’s get going!

Walter Shanks

Faucett, Missouri

Constitution

above party

I read very carefully the statements put out by Reps. Sam Graves, Vicki Hartzler and others. Who are they to say that other states did not follow their own election laws? Have you not been aware of the worldwide pandemic? It has hit our country extremely hard due to the inaction of Donald Trump. There was danger to all who did in-person voting. Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures. The important thing was that everyone’s right to vote was carried out.

When over 80 courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court, see no violations and no evidence of election fraud is found, then why question the validity of the presidential election? It’s puzzling.

Even the U.S. attorney general at the time, William Barr, stated there was no widespread fraud, that this presidential election was the safest and most secure election in our nation’s history. To our representatives, this is the United States of America, not the United States of Trumpica. Remember your oath to the Constitution and not the Republican Party.

John Hoffman

St. Joseph

An opportunist knocks

I read the guest editorial from Josh Hawley, “Why I objected to electoral vote.”

On a day when Missouri needed a statesman — Josh Hawley was an opportunist.

James Anderson

St. Joseph