God willing, we’ll be back
I write this in response to a note received about our church drive-through dinner in November.
We strive to do our best filling orders correctly, and I want to personally apologize that you didn’t receive your full order and also “thank you” for your donation that helps support our church because we are a small congregation.
This probably sounds like an excuse, but trying to fill 400-plus orders exactly the same isn’t easy and we ladies try our best.
I pray, God willing, next year we will be back in house, sitting down together and that you will join us.
Cheryl Blair, Helena United Methodist dinner chair
Hiring vets is good business
On Dec. 15, 1981, the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Labor for Veterans’ Employment was established to alleviate unemployment for disabled and Vietnam-era veterans.
While much has changed in the past 40 years, including our name, which is now the Veterans’ Employment and Training Service, we’ve remained committed to serving all veterans, including the 4.5 million post-9/11 veterans who now represent the largest group of veterans in the labor force.
At VETS, our mission is to prepare America’s veterans, service members and spouses for meaningful careers; provide them with employment resources and expertise; protect their employment rights; and promote their employment opportunities. Last year, over 2,800 VETS staff, contractors and grantees served more than 370,000 customers.
As VETS moves into the next decades, we will continue to prioritize improving our support for military-to-civilian transition and strengthening our strategic partnerships to connect veterans, transitioning service members and military spouses with good careers.
We know that hiring veterans is not only the right thing to do, but also a good business decision. Connecting employers with talented veterans and military spouses is an important part of our “promote” mission — and VETS has several resources that can help.
VETS is honored to have served this nation for the past 40 years, and we will continue to uphold our values of integrity, commitment, respect and excellence in our mission to serve veterans, transitioning service members and military spouses.
James D. Rodriguez, Principal deputy assistant secretary for policy for the Department of Labor’s Veterans’ Employment and Training Service.
