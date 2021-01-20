Display of faulty logic

Referencing representatives Graves, Hartzler, Long and Smith, you (four elected officials) certainly insulted readers in the Jan. 9-10 issue. Let’s be clear. You say the election results “don’t even pass the most basic eye test.” In one approach to prove this, you argue Trump versus Obama. Why Obama, and not Biden? (Because Biden won 81 plus million.)

You say Trump won 74 million plus votes and then you compare that to Obama’s 69 plus million. This proves nothing because more Americans voted in this 2020 election verses the 2008 or 2012 or even the 2016 elections. You say Trump won 2,586 counties (and compare that to Obama’s 873 and Biden’s 527), and then question the election, fully aware that these “Trump counties” were frequently low population county areas verses high population Obama or Biden counties. (Use 2020 election example: Andrew County verses St. Louis County.)

You say, “The numbers, the evidence and the abnormalities speak for themselves.” Let this St. Joseph Weekender reader say that your four voices, your poverty of logic, your concerted public attempt to confuse, now speaks for itself.

Marie Stutterheim, Weston, Missouri

Blinded by loyalty

I write to you with a heavy heart. It really seems as if this world is coming to an end. I am the former U.S. House candidate, MO District 6. I was defeated by 20-year incumbent Graves. I’m not a sore loser. I called his office to congratulate him but never directly heard a response from him. I just don’t get it.

I was always taught when you are a leader or in a leadership position that you serve and represent the people that look to you for guidance. I don’t know why Graves votes against just about anything that would benefit his constituents. It’s my belief he is too loyal to the wrong cause.

I wish he’d open his eyes. All I can do is pray for him and all the others drinking the Jim Jones Kool-Aid. It’s like a cult with seared conscience. I still have hope things can turn around. We are better together. If you can’t lead, get out of the way. #StayTrue #Lovethyneighbor #GodblessAmerica #Wegottadobetter #Graveswakeuphelpyourconstituents #nohate.

Dr. Gena Ross, Platte City

Danger of open borders

A republic for the people by the people.

All the people I know and those I meet everyday have one thought in common: President Trump won the 2020 election and that there was definitely no way on God’s green earth that Joe Biden could have gotten millions more votes.

Our lawmakers have digressed from their sole purpose of representing the people’s best interest with their unfounded attempts to silence, humiliate and destroy anyone that has a voice and doesn’t say what they want to hear. And if that isn’t bad enough they also insist on changing our Constitution and other laws that our country was founded on! Every American can be whatever they want to be and succeed and prosper by counting on our elected officials to ensure our rights and protect them.

That is becoming history (the past) as our elected officials prepare to open our borders letting 11 million immigrants become U.S. citizens at taxpayers expense. We the people will have to pay for their housing, health care and overall welfare.

Craig Wood, St. Joseph

Begging for solutions

I see more and more people begging on corners lately. I stopped and told several I had work for them and would gladly pay $20 per hour to each to help me clean up my yard. They actually laughed at me.

This was at Noyes and Messanie. When I pass them now, they flash their money at me and make rude remarks. Even their dog has a nicer coat than most people. The clerk at the gas station across from when they stand every day except when the weather is bad told me a van drops them off and picks them up at the same time everyday.

Nice job. No taxes to pay and prey off people’s kind hearts. Shame on the ones who do this. Sure some are in need. Guess I should get out on the corner with my two dogs, my walker and beg for your hard-earned money. Beggars are smart.

Gary Tantlinger, St. Joseph