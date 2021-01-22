Enough is enough

Reading in The Weekender “The Case for Challenging the Results” by MO. Reps. Graves, Hartzler, Long and Smith, I am confused by their logic. Their case consisted of Republican projected losses in the House and state legislatures, which resulted in wins, and projected loss of the Senate (which did eventual happen). So they conclude that it’s hard to believe Trump lost the 2020 election. I am sure this has happened before in history. Clinton was projected to win the 2016 election, and did, in fact, win the popular vote, but lost to Trump.

These representatives write that there were voting irregularities in some states and election laws were not followed (in states Biden won). Truth is, after almost 60 lawsuits, 90 judges involved, and a trip to the Supreme Court (with three Trump appointed judges), no significant irregularities were found. If you truly believe in our representative Democracy and the rule of law, this should be enough.

As proof, Graves, Hartzler, Long and Smith also compare the number of votes won by Trump in 2020 (74 million) to the votes Obama received in 2012 (69 million)… what? This can easily be explained by the fact that more people voted in the 2020 election than in the 2012 election. Why even the comparison? The comparison should be the 2020 election where Trump received more than 74 million votes and Biden received more than 81 million votes.

These Republican representatives represent counties that are mainly Pro-Trump and want to get re-elected. But I would urge them to stand up for what they know is true….Joe Biden won the presidency in a fair election. Already five lives have been lost after being stirred up to fight against the election of Biden. Like Republican Sen. Lindsay Graham said after the attack on the Capital, “Enough is enough.” It’s time to stop the lies, conspiracy theories and inciting of anger and violence. We need to come together for the good of our country and maybe then we can make America great again.

Janet Kropp

St. Joseph

Hawley can’t

justify actions

Imagine there’s a woman crossing the street.

Imagine teenagers throwing fruit at her: fresh, crisp apples and rotten oranges. They’re trying to injure her with good fruit and bad.

We’ll get back to the fruit.

First, the basics: The United States is a democratic republic. We have elections to decide some matters for ourselves, and we have elections to choose our representatives who then make decisions about other matters on our behalf. The power flows from us, the people.

Elections are therefore an essential, perhaps even sacred, part of our system of self-governance. They’re both how we exercise our power and how we hire and fire those who exercise our power on our behalf.

Sen. Josh Hawley’s guest column in the Southeast Missourian tries to explain why he objected to the presidential electors from Arizona and Pennsylvania. But his explanation is rife with distractions and logical fallacies, and he never adequately justifies his attempt to disenfranchise millions of voters.

Richard Sonnenmoser

Maryville, Missouri

Words damage

sacred democracy

This letter is to express my deep disappointment in two of my Congressional representatives — Rep. Sam Graves and Sen. Josh Hawley. As a nurse I know that words can make one sick and hopeless or can heal or protect. Unfortunately the words and actions of these two men have led to and supported the horror the U.S. experienced on Jan. 6.

Graves not only objected to the electoral college vote in an attempt to overturn a legitimate election that been tested in court case after court case. Still in an interview Graves insisted the election was illegitimate saying, “we had states that were still counting ballots four weeks after the elections, and finding ballots in the trunks of cars, and stuck in people’s desks.” All with no proof whatsoever. Sen. Hawley has been a leader in objecting to the electoral-college vote and attempting to overturn the election.

Both men have used untruths to promote their personal agendas and lied to the Missourians that they represent. The truth is that democracy is fragile and sacred. The world is listening to your words and so are our children and grandchildren.

Carol Klingsmith

Marceline, Missouri

Please resign immediately

I just sent an email to Hawley on his website. I requested he resign immediately and issue an apology to the nation for not defending the Constitution and for his actions before, during and after the riot on 01/06/2021 in Washington. Kansas City Star is right, “there is blood on your hands.” I hope that if you feel the same way, you too will email him on his website. Thank You.

People wonder why I never vote for a Republican, locally and nationally. I think the pictures and film of Jan. 6 say it all.

Bill Moran

Savannah, Missouri