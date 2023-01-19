People get the
cities they deserve
St. Joseph is a lovely city dating back to its founding in the 1830s. Lovely is a relative term depending upon who is relating the story or is sharing their life experience of living in a particular place. My observation is from growing up in St. Joseph in the 1950s and 60s. At this time, electric overhead trollies and buses were in vogue. Many people used mass transit and not as many used the automobile. I can remember the fun trips Downtown where everything was busy, bustling and beautiful. All buildings were occupied downstairs and upstairs. Department stores had men’s clothing, women’s clothing, furniture, bedding on different floors.
What has happened to life and the beauty of a place so many of us call home? Is St. Joseph changing for the good or is it becoming less and less what it once was due to a lack of planning, nurture and care by city and governmental personnel? Are we helping to nurture those who come here like Steve Foutsch, who began the resurgence of Downtown factory buildings into loft apartments? What have we allowed to happen to the City Market, the Cracker House, the Hotel Robidoux, the owners of Julia Comstock House. Where are we going? With no deliberate nurture and planning, city studies show that a city is going nowhere. It is considered a decaying city.
Since I no longer live in St. Joseph, I often meet transplant St. Josephites who now live in Kansas City or elsewhere. The comment I hear the most is, “It no longer feels like St. Joseph, gone are so many familiar places that were beautiful and filled with fond memories. Left is the common and places that everywhere has.”
Please, citizens, let’s wake up before it is too late. St. Joseph still has a lot going for it but each indecision or each nonsupport of interested parties and developers is a step in the wrong direction. A downward step is into oblivion where we will continue a population loss and where fewer people will want anything to do with our city.
Today the Livestock Exchange, the symbol of a major industry of our city, is in jeopardy. Krug Park, as well, has members of the Krug family trying to develop plans for the outdoor amphitheater. City politicians are showing no interest in any proposal but are openly hostile to it. Surely, we can change this negative trajectory. Let’s make sure that we are getting a beautiful city that is growing culturally, aesthetically and commercially. The decay of today is hopefully not indicative of the city that St. Joseph deserves. I will leave with the quote of a famous writer John Ruskin, “When we build, and as we lay stone upon stone and brick upon brick, let it be said, by those who come after us, ‘See what our ancestors have built for us.’” Without this type of thinking we are leaving a city of mediocrity for those who come next.
Paul Helmer
Former St. Joseph
resident who was involved
in historic preservation
Congress must
take care of vets
Our disabled veterans are grossly undercompensated. This travesty of justice is causing enlistments to dry up.
In FY2023 a totally disabled veteran with no dependents is compensated at the ridiculous rate of $43,463 annually. The National Average Wage Index (NAWI) for 2021 was $60,575 per annum and the median income for 2021 was $70,784. The per capita GDP in 2021 was $69,288, among the highest in the world. Huh?!
They have been asking various administrations and Congresses for fair compensation since the end of WWI in November 1918. That was 104 years ago!
In my opinion the basic reason for their gross under compensation situation is because they are only compensated for projected loss of wages due to their disabilities. They are not compensated for their low quality of life which is the norm now in personal injury cases in court. This is done to keep taxation low for the wealthy elites.
So this means that the people that had their assets and overseas business interests protected the most by our now broken former troops pay essentially nothing to support them in their brokenness.
Congress must correct this now.
Marty Triplett
St. Joseph
