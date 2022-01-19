Know the risks of vaping
Vaping — the use of electronic cigarettes — poses significant health risks to young people. According to the 2021 National Youth Tobacco Survey released by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 2 million middle and high schoolers currently use e-cigarettes, 85 percent use flavored e-cigarettes and nearly one in four youth vape daily.
While e-cigarettes do not contain tobacco, most contain nicotine derived from tobacco. Nicotine and vapor exposure put your child's dental health at risk — reducing saliva, causing dry mouth and promoting increased bacteria, tooth decay and chronic bad breath. Other risks include mouth ulcers, tissue inflammation, gum disease and recession — even potential tooth and bone loss.
Nicotine exposure during a child's adolescence can also cause addiction and long-term harm to brain development, which can have long-lasting effects on mood, impulse control, attention and learning.
E-cigarettes impact respiratory health as well. The vaping aerosol contains metals, volatile compounds and ultrafine particles that can be inhaled deep into growing lungs.
Vaping is harmful. Education is vital. Talk with tweens, teens and young adults about the serious dangers. Reach out to your family dentist or physician for resources and assistance in helping your child steer clear of vaping.
Dr. Ron Inge
Chief operating officer and vice president of professional services at Delta Dental of Missouri.
Obama pulls the strings
I saw an article insinuating that Michelle Obama was going to run for president in 2024. If she were elected (heaven forbid), then counting Biden's possible four-year term, (which is obviously a four-year lapse from the puppeteer who controls this country and served the previous eight years), 16 years of transformation to this country by one ruler: Barack Obama.
In just over a year the agenda that former President Obama unsuccessfully pushed is rapidly nearing completion. One of these on the list, to resolve state and municipal rules, to allow government control is now so close to their sights. I don't know the order of the agenda: open borders, free money for nothing (part of control), freedom of speech and division amongst Americans, just to name a few.
If you love this country and your fellow man as I do, stand up for our country, our freedoms, our flag, and our Constitution!
Craig Wood
St. Joseph
