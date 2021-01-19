New screenings create hope

For Missouri’s most vulnerable citizens, COVID-19 has thrown new challenges and uncertainties in the way of efforts to protect their health.

Our over-65 population is more susceptible to cancer than other age groups. Their propensity toward higher cancer incidence and mortality rates is being compounded by an infectious virus that is causing people to put off non-emergency medical procedures, including cancer screenings like mammograms and prostate screenings.

There is a wealth of data telling us, unequivocally, that finding cancer earlier is better. All told, an estimated 13,000 Missourians will be lost to the disease this year alone, according to figures from the American Cancer Society’s Cancer Statistics Center. In fact, our state ranks 11th in the nation in cancer mortality.

But there is more than a glimmer of hope. Innovations in early detection are on the horizon. Companies like GRAIL and Thrive are working on a promising, new technology — a blood-based test that screens for multiple cancers at the same time. Scientists have discovered that cancerous tumors shed unique DNA particles in the bloodstream. GRAIL’s test, for example, utilizes cutting-edge genomic science and machine learning to detect genetic signatures of more than 50 cancers and predict where they are located in the body.

Clinical trials for these new technologies are ongoing at cancer research centers in our state and across the country. While the first FDA approvals are not expected for a few years, these blood tests won’t be widely available during the pandemic. Thankfully, a bipartisan bill has already been introduced to remove barriers to these types of innovative multi-cancer screening tests for Medicare beneficiaries once they do become available. These new screenings will enable significant strides against a deadly and complex disease that has been with us for generations.

Steve Hentzen, Chairman, co-founder of the Prostate Network

Return to school questioned

SJSD does not meet CDC guidelines for in-person classes. Inadequate mitigation, inadequate testing, non-existent surveillance and contact tracing pervade here.

Editor failed to cite CDC counted PCR tests only. Only 9.5% of tests performed were students under 17.

Local pediatrician reports treating over “70” cases of COVID-19. DESE reported over 520 SJSD COVID-19 cases 1/7/2020.

Doctor, how many family members contracted COVID? How many SJSD employees contracted COVID? Answer is hundreds. SJSD reported 19 out this week.

Students aren’t in a vacuum. Per CDC most are asymptomatic spreaders. Does the MD know the Health Department tells exposed students not to test ?

Doctor, social distancing can’t occur in classrooms of 24-plus students. Students are not required to quarantine if masks are worn per DESE.

Doctor, did you know the Health Department doesn’t contact trace exposed students?

We can treat anxiety, obesity. We can do better with virtual, many districts do. Two days a week never adequate.

You can’t stop an airborne virus with no quarantine, no social distancing and no testing. Crowded classes will not lead to safe successful leaning.

Leesa Forsee, St. Joseph