Your letters Jan. 2, 2021

New year brings hope

For those of us with family members suffering from Alzheimer’s, we experienced them to be at greater risk this year than ever. Fortunately, the new year represents a time to be optimistic.

January 2021 marks the 10th anniversary of the historic National Alzheimer’s Project Act (NAPA) being signed into law and changing the trajectory of Alzheimer’s research, care and support in our nation.

A heartfelt thanks to Senator Blunt and Congressmen Graves, and Cleaver for their leadership and diligent efforts to ensure the passage of NAPA, funding for Alzheimer’s in the National Institute of Health among many other efforts to support funding for Alzheimer’s support and research.

Their efforts have been vital to continue to address the treatment of dementia and hopefully find a cure. By applying a public health approach to reduce risk, detect early symptoms and provide advanced care, Congress has been very helpful.

My mother suffers from late stage Alzheimer’s, so I understand how devastating this disease is and how important it is we find a cure. It is only through increased awareness and research funding that we will discover new ways to treat and eventually prevent Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

Gina Bowman

Kansas City