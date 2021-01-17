Where was evidence

in Mueller’s probe?

I voted twice for Donald Trump. He is a flawed human being, as are Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden … OK, along with the rest of us to varying degrees. I simply went with the lesser of two evils both times, as is all we can do in most binary elections.

Since this last election, I have seen many articles referring to President Trump’s claim that voting in many states was not done in an entirely legal manner. In every article I have noticed a line inserted to the effect that “there is no evidence” backing up that claim.

For the better part of the last four years I have also seen many articles referring to collusion between the Russians and the Trump team in the 2016 campaign. Robert Mueller and his team spent about three years and many millions of dollars investigating those allegations and found … wait for it … no evidence!

Apparently an insertion of “there is no evidence” on a duplicitous claim that seriously handicapped President Trump’s entire term was asking too much?

Louie DeLeon

St. Joseph

Protests supported

tyranny, not liberty

I am an American, and if I had been alive during the American Revolution, I surely would have been one of the Sons of Liberty. I would have stood against the tyranny of a king that showed no respect for basic human rights. What I watched on TV (on Jan. 6) saddened me to my very core.

What took place in our nation’s Capitol wasn’t an act of solidarity fighting for the rights of every man. It was nothing short of sedition and treason. To think that a president of our great country would incite such rebellion against democracy, and continue to fuel the fires of insurrection and dissent with factless lies born out of his own insecurities, is not only shameful but absolutely disgusting and should be dealt with by Congress as an act of treason.

What happened during the American Revolution was true patriotism in actions. What happened in our nation’s Capitol was treachery, violence and insolent mob rule. Abraham Lincoln once said, “Adhere to your purpose and you will soon feel as well as ever did; on the contrary, if you falter and give up, you will lose the power of keeping your own resolution, and you will regret it all your life.”

These people will live these words.

I pray for our country.

Jeffrey W. Comley

Why did you endorse Trump?

Your newspaper was the laughing stock of print news all across this country when you were one of only two major newspapers to endorse Donald Trump.

Trump inherited an economy all set up to succeed from the prior administration. Trump brags about his tax program ... I don’t know about you but his tax reform actually cost me money instead of how it was sold as a tax break for the middle class.

Brad Swartz

St. Joseph