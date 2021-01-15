More overreach from Democrats

I have never seen such abuse of power than Pelosi and Democrats have used over the last four years. I am tired of them using our tax money to make President Trump look bad.

I say no to another attempt to impeach Trump. Quit wasting our tax money! Also, the attempt to bring down Josh Hawley! He was speaking up for the 56% of Missouri people that voted for Trump. I not necessarily voted for Trump as much as I voted against the Democrats’ agenda.

I cannot vote for anyone that believes it’s OK to kill unborn babies. If life ends with heartbeat, why does it not begin with heartbeat?

Bill Rhoad

Agency, Missouri

A shameful vote

for demagoguery

MO Reps. Sam Graves, Vicky Hartzler, Billy Long and Jason Smith used Trump’s election-fraud LIES to justify their no votes to keep Biden from winning.

These elected representatives wrote in the News-Press that they voted “no” against certifying the electoral college results because of (1) “Georgia failing to follow its own state law in verifying signatures” (2) “Pennsylvania accepting mail ballots after the legal deadline,” and (3) “folks from outside Nevada casting a ballot in that state.” Each of these baseless claims — along with countless others put out by the Trumpers — have been thoroughly investigated, debunked, disproved and thrown out of court, some even by federal judges Trump appointed!

Our Missouri representatives voted “no” in spite of tape recordings of Trump begging the Republican secretary of state to change Georgia’s election results in his favor; in spite of Trump’s own attorney general and chief election security officer swearing the election was not fraudulent; and in spite of the domestic terrorists who invaded the Capitol building at Trump’s urging to try to make Pence declare him the winner.

Graves, Hartzler, Long and Smith tried to replace the rule of law with demagoguery. Vote them OUT in 2022.

Dr. Jane Frick

St. Joseph

Sitting president instigates uprising

I was glued to my television last week watching the storming of our nation’s Capitol building. I gazed in horror as apparent Trump supporters wreaked havoc, acting as if they had been invited to this shrine. Storming through closed and private spaces with bats and clubs, it was as if an invading army was taking an enemy’s stronghold with murder on its mind.

That a sitting president had instigated this uprising with his words was unbelievable! It was like watching an old-time western movie where the hanging-mob raided a local jail. This was pure insurrection and based on untruth perpetuated by that same sitting president and believed by the mob.

I saw Sen. Josh Hawley take part by giving a raised-fist salute to the rioters. His sophomoric gesture was a weak attempt at currying favor as a Trump look-alike for the future. He should be expelled from Congress. Now, in the Jan. 8 News-Press, the epitome of arrogance; perhaps ignorance, showed Kim Dragoo smiling from within the Capitol as if out for a Sunday stroll.

David Bezona

St. Joseph

State funds needed for transportation

The most recent Emergency Coronavirus Relief Act provides $14 billion in public transit support. Most of the money will go to the top 138 urbanized areas across the country, meaning only two of the 34 transit providers in Missouri will receive these much-needed funds.

A total of $99.4 million has been earmarked for Missouri. Kansas City and St. Louis will receive $31.1 million and $68.3 million, respectively, according to the Federal Transit Administration. And while the relief funding does include $648 million in operating assistance for rural areas, due to funding specifics, none of the small and rural transit providers in Missouri qualify.

Missouri must make investing in public transit a priority. The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission has a budget request calling for $6.7 million from general revenue to bring state funding for transit operations up to $8.4 million. If fulfilled, it would restore transit funding levels to what they were in 2002. Transit is critical to Missouri, and this funding is critical to sustaining transit operations across the state.

Kimberly Cella,

Citizens for Modern Transit

and the Missouri Public Transit Association