Hawley should know better

Sen. Josh Hawley isn’t a stupid man. Sen. Tommy Tuberville may think the three branches of the federal government are the executive, the House and the Senate, but Hawley attended the elite coastal universities of Stanford and Yale before returning to flyover country to grace us with his knowledge. Why then would he continue to peddle the fiction of widespread fraud in the November election?

Hawley claims to be giving voice to millions of Americans who have concerns about election integrity. He knows the claims of fraud have been investigated and found lacking. Sixty-one of President Trump’s lawsuits have been rejected in courts, and the 62nd garnered only a handful of votes. After the tape of Trump’s conversation with Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger surfaced, with Trump threatening and pleading with the Republican official to “find 11,000 more votes,” he knows Trump cares only about winning, not the truth.

Trump’s falsehoods about a rigged election have resulted in division, violence and death. Perpetuating those lies by blocking the electoral count was a stunt Hawley and others performed to further their own political aspirations by pandering to Trump loyalists. Hawley’s not stupid. He’s just calculating that we are.

Nora Othic

Brookfield, Missouri

Trump should be removed

Despite what our loyal Missouri representative and senators say about President Trump, he should be removed from office because he has betrayed his oath of office, permitted/encouraged sedition toward all of them and —simply — lost an election.

Seventy-four million voters voted for him, yes but 80 million voted for Joe Biden. When more people vote for your opponent than you, you lose. And 60 court cases later, you should realize that. Move on. You boasted — at the start of your term as President — you could run your business and be president both. Four years, 30,000 plus lies later — we know you can’t do either very well.

You have left the United States in much worse shape than when you found it. What a legacy! And many more people dead from the pandemic you refuse to give credence, thought, planning and effort to. Does the term narcissistic commander in chief do much for your resume, sir? Probably as much as their actions do for our elected “representatives”.

Helen Brock-Thurston

St. Joseph

Trump became a great deceiver

Over 120 people face arrest since the mob invaded the Capitol, none were ANTIFA posing as Trump supporters. They believed they were going to stop the certification of the electoral votes.

They believed the vice president was guilty of treason for certifying those votes. There is online chatter of greater violence on Inauguration Day, which is why Parler is now gone.

Here is the plain simple truth: if Democrats rigged the election for Biden, they would have gained seats in Congress. Trump was not the savior of America; he was a great deceiver.

I supported and voted for Trump in 2016, and repented. I did not vote for Biden. I am not a Democrat and I am not a liberal, but most of all, I was never a Trump cult member.

Shawn Harper

St Joseph