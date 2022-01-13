The case for conspiracy theories
Conspiracy theorist is a derogatory name for a person who researches a subject and then uses logic and critical thinking to form an educated opinion instead of blindly believing what they read in the newspaper or hear on television. Most conspiracy theorists are not nuts as those hiding the truth want you to believe.
Conspiracy theories draw attention to events where honest reporting is hidden to hide the true perpetrators. A conspiracy theory that is fully investigated may result in conviction and incarceration of the guilty ones or at least humiliation leading to the perpetrators’ resignation.
Before condemning all conspiracy theorists, keep in mind that many conspiracy theories have been proven to be true:
— J. Edgar Hoover’s claim that there was no such thing as the Mafia.
— The North Vietnamese did not attack the U.S. in the Gulf of Tonkin which started the Vietnamese War.
— The CIA had a lethal weapon to cause a person to appear to have had a heart attack.
— In 1962, military leaders planned a U.S. false flag operation against American citizens (Operation Northwoods) to drum up support for a war against Cuba.
Conspiracy Theories that still need investigating:
— The Kennedy assassinations blamed on the wrong persons.
— Aluminum airplanes striking the World Trade Center and then slicing thru the steel and concrete building.
— Oklahoma City bombing destroyed the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building with homemade fertilizer bombs.
— School shootings with mystery second shooters disappearing.
— Don’t be too hasty in dismissing conspiracy theories; many turn out to be true or at least partially true.
Larry Flinchpaugh, St. Joseph
A year later, questions linger
We all agree that the Capitol riot of January 6, 2020 was awful and needs to be investigated. However, all nine members of the House select committee were appointed by House Speaker Pelosi. It is made up of seven Democrats and two Republicans. Two Republicans were selected by the minority leader to serve, and Pelosi said no. Biased?
Questions:
— Were FBI agents, dressed as protesters, involved with inciting the rioters. Videos seem to show this was the case. Why, and who is responsible?
— Nancy Pelosi oversees the inept Capitol Police. Will Pelosi be questioned by the committee? No!
— Of the 725 people arrested, no one has been charged with treason. So how could this be an organized insurrection?
People, wake up to the poison high-ranking Democrats are spreading across this country. Their goal is to take away our Republic and make it a one-party rule government. See what they are trying to do with voting rights that have worked for over 200 years.
Russell Schuster, Maryville, Missouri
