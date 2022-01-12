More thoughts on Marx
Marx writes, “The history of all hitherto existing society is the history of class struggles.” By “industrial millionaires,” the modern bourgeois, the development of modern industry and the world market, the bourgeoisie has gained exclusive political sway. The state serves solely the bourgeoisie’s interests.
Personal worth is now measured by exchange value. The bourgeoisie has changed all occupations into wage-laboring professions. The bourgeoisie needs a constantly expanding market, compels all nations to adopt its mode of production. It is also meant to be a broad description of what communism is, both as a theory and as a political movement. All of history is the story of a series of class struggles, the concept that each society has a characteristic economic structure, different classes, oppressed by each other, the structure begins to impede the development of productive forces., existing structure must be destroyed. Marx believes classes realign themselves in compliance with changing means of production. Religion, culture, ideology and even the individual human being play a very little role. Everything is seen in terms of self-interest, they must continually revolutionize the instruments of production.
The bourgeoisie are thus unfit to rule, cannot guarantee “an existence to its slave within its slavery.” The worker is commodified, and seen as part of the machinery.
The workers become the rulers, and work to eliminate private property. The communists fight for the immediate aims of workers, but always in the context of the entire communist movement. They work with those political parties that will forward the ends of communism; they never stop trying to instill in the working class a recognition of the hostile antagonism. They even reject class struggles.
Ben Pecora, St. Joseph
Top story wasn’t local
John Byrne here. I know many of you enjoy my letters. I try to be brief, get to the point quickly. What you don’t know, is behind the scenes, through e-mails, Greg Kozol and I have developed a good-hearted relationship!
Once, I e-mailed him about a letter I wrote to the editor that was not in NPG’s best image. I thought they were hiding it, but Greg assured me they didn’t have it. He said “it may have been mistaking lumped in with the myriad of complaints and observations that you send us.”
10, 9, 8, 7, 5, 4, 3, 2 on the top 10 stories of the year all happened in St. Joseph. Kim Dragoo wouldn’t give Greg Kozol an interview, so that made it #1?
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges. Kim Dragoo wasn’t there, to deny Greg Kozol an interview here. That’s why that was not in the top 10.
John Byrne, St. Joseph
