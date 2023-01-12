Santos sets a new standard for lying
It's easy to spot and condemn George Santos' lying. It's also to see why lying is so compelling as today's winners lie to varying degrees... especially our political leaders!
We have gotten so used to liars having no repercussions for their lies that serial compulsive liars think they can easily get away with it... even on a large scale. Successful politicians may have some big ones, like Biden's claim that his first wife was killed by a drunk driver, his participation in the Civil Rights movement, visiting Nelson Mandela in prison or his plagiarizing of speeches previously given by others. Trump is a well-known liar and embellisher ... but at least not everything he (or Biden) says is a lie!
If we, the people, don't start demanding truth regardless of which "team" we support, this stuff will continue with only the most horrible and venal among us continuing to represent us. Sadly, we get the government we deserve.
Rick Reynolds
St. Joseph
A veiled attack on the Second Amendment
Keith Evans' letter, "Why does the U. S. tolerate gun slaughter," needs to be read carefully to understand that his commentary is an attack on the Second Amendment to the U. S. Constitution rather than on semiautomatic assault weapons. The largest misrepresentation or lie in his letter, however, is the statement that "These weapons were once banned in the United States. . . ."
Semiautomatic firearms were never banned in this country at any time, and in fact did not become popular and in broad acceptance until after the 1930s when the M-1 Garand rifle was adopted by our military and became the most famous rifle of World War II. Even fully automatic machine guns have never been banned and were not government regulated until after Franklin Roosevelt became president in 1933. Before this residents could order a fully automatic Thompson machine gun via mail order. You can buy and own your own machine gun today, as long as it is on the Curio and Relics List, after paying a one-time flat fee of $200 for registration. Historically, crimes such as murder have never been committed with legally registered machine guns, as far as I know.
The point is this! Most murders are not committed with either fully automatic or semiautomatic assault weapons, although when semiautomatic assault weapons have been used more than one person is normally killed. But taken collectively they do not even approach the number of victims found in our major metropolitan areas on an annual basis. All one has to do is look at the human carnage in Chicago, New York City, Philadelphia, Atlanta, San Francisco, Los Angeles, St. Louis, Kansas City and so on. I would have thought if Evans was serious about addressing murders, he might have started in that environment, but ideologically I am guessing he has a problem with going after the most glaring examples of violent crime where it is the most obvious.
These locations are politically governed by Progressive Democrats (Communists) that are afflicted with George Soros-financed and elected prosecuting attorneys. It has become a national problem to the point that the newly elected governor of New York admitted that productive people and businesses are fleeing New York state and the city for anyplace else. This in itself is becoming a severe problem, but great for places like Florida and Texas with strong governors.
What Progressive Democrats do is take deadly and unfortunate events where several people are killed by a "nut" who wants to die for frequently hard-to-explain reasons, and he is portrayed falsely as a product of a "gun culture." Most of these perpetrators are allowed to buy their weapons legally because there is no database for "mentally ill" folks. As an attorney once told me: "crazy people have rights."
For further reading on this subject, Evans should have read John R. Lott Jr.'s "More Guns Less Crime: Understanding Crime and Gun Control Laws."
Patrick McLear
Dearborn, Missouri
(1) comment
Excellent letters!
