An inspiring message on unity
I attended the 27th-annual R. Dan Boulware Convocation on Critical Issues at Missouri Western State University on Sept. 30. The speaker this year was Arthur Brooks, a former Harvard Professor, author, journalist and podcaster.
The title of Mr. Brooks’ speech was “Love Your Enemies — Uniting a Divided America.” He talked about many ways to just get along — such as, “don’t answer contempt with contempt,” “love your enemies,” “turn off people making you hate” (media and etc.) and to read Dale Carnegie’s book again. He also mentioned some positive thoughts — “The world needs your mission of love.”
“Every day you help someone is a good day,” and “We are all Americans — Be united.” Let’s try it!
Jeannie Pitluck
St. Joseph
Disabled vets deserve fair treatment
Our disabled veterans have been asking for fair and just compensation for injuries and sicknesses received in the armed forces since the end of WWI (1918). That was 103 years ago. They are still waiting for proper compensation. How can this be?
In 2021 a totally disabled veteran with no dependents is compensated at the ridiculous rate of $39,097 annually. The National Average Wage Index for 2019 was $54,099 dollars per annum and the median income in 2019 was $68,703. In 2020 the per capita gross domestic product of the USA was about $62,000 a year, among the highest in the world. Why such miserly compensation?
A big part of the problem is that they are only compensated for projected lost wages. There is no compensation variable in the compensation formula to account for their loss of quality of life. This is unjust and is not a modern paradigm for formulating injuries received in the line of duty.
Compensate them fairly with special attention given to our permanently and totally disabled veterans.
We broke them in mind and body in their armed forces experience. Fair compensation is now a moral imperative. Please see that this is accomplished this year.
Louis Simental
St. Joseph
