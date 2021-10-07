Disabled vets deserve more
Our disabled veterans are grossly under compensated and have been for generations.
In 2021 a totally disabled veteran with no dependents is compensated at the ridiculous rate of $39,097 annually. The National Average Wage Index (NAWI) for 2019 was $54,099 per annum.
Our disabled veterans realize that they are being manipulated and given short shrift by the wealthy and politically connected top 5% of the wealth pyramid in order to keep their compensation low in order to ensure a low tax rate for the elites. The wealthy and connected use the national debt as a scare tactic to garner support from the working class and poor.
So…
We can levy at least a nickel tax on every dollar traded on the stock market to pay off the national debt. It is time for the investor class to pay back what they have stolen out of the people’s coffers in the GOP-enforced 2018 tax relief scam.
Please pass legislation now to set compensation at least at the level of the NAWI for all types of totally and permanently disabled veterans and/or give them federal tax exclusion for up to $125K per annum.
We either compensate them fairly or eventually the armed forces will collapse.
Izzy Horowitz
St. Joseph
Cost of war machine grows
On 2 September, Newsweek ran a story entitled “War on Terror Cost U.S. $21 Trillion, Its Conflicts Killed Nearly One Million, Reports Show.” Disabled veterans understand the implications of this massive waste of federal revenue in the lives of Americans. They live in a grossly undercompensated life situation daily.
Disabled veterans were harmed on at least a financial level by all this crazy spending on the war machine since the end of 1945. In fact they have been asking various administrations and Congresses for fair compensation since the end of WWI in 1918.
I ask you to pass legislation this year to compensate them fairly.
It is the minimum that we can do for people that have been harmed in their armed forces experience to assure our national security. Pay them fairly now.
Carole Simental
St. Joseph
When banned, reach for Bible
America is severely “polluted with whoredoms and wickedness.” America “refuses to be ashamed.” There shall come a time when “Jerusalem shall be called the throne of the Lord; and all nations shall be gathered unto it, to the name of the Lord, to Jerusalem, neither shall they walk anymore after the imagination of their evil hearts.”
We shall call God, “my Father, and we shall not turn away from Him.” I am issuing a call today to repentance to save America as was issued in Jeremiah.
I am once again banned from the controlled social media due to the fact that I know the truth and often share the truth. They have banned my “free speech” for the fourth time. Never any foul language, just the matter-of-fact truth, so today I turned to my Bible to see what kind of message I can share with believers.
Sandra Horn
St. Joseph
