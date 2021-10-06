Your letters for Oct. 7, 2021
Time to act for
disabled veterans
Our disabled veterans are grossly under compensated and have been for generations. This is most especially true for our totally and permanently disabled veterans. Our disabled veterans have been asking Congress for fair and adequate compensation since the end of WWI (1918). Where is it?
In 2021 a totally disabled veteran with no dependents is compensated at the ridiculous rate of $39,097 annually. The National Average Wage Index (NAWI) for 2019 was $54,099 dollars per annum and the median income in 2019 was $68,703! In 2020 the per capita gross domestic product of the USA was about $62,000 a year, among the highest in the world.
A big part of the problem is that they are only compensated for projected lost wages and not including a “loss of quality of life” payment.
There is a far better chance that the Second Coming of Christ will be next Tuesday than there is a chance that our disabled veterans will be fairly compensated anytime soon.
We can levy at least a penny tax on every dollar traded on the stock market to pay for this. It is time for the investor class to pay back what they have stolen out of the people’s coffers in the GOP-enforced 2018 tax relief scam.
The New York Stock Exchange alone traded about 1.46 billion shares a day in 2019. Today there are 13 separate stock exchanges operating in the USA.
Please introduce legislation this year to set compensation at least at the level of the NAWI for all types of totally and permanently disabled veterans and/or give them federal tax exclusion for up to $125K per annum. Compensate the others fairly.
Saul Simental
St. Joseph
Let Wall Street pay
for disabled veterans
Our disabled veterans are grossly under compensated and have been for generations.
They realize that they are being manipulated and given short shrift by the wealthy and politically connected top 5% of the wealth pyramid who lobby Congress hard in order to keep their compensation low in order to ensure a low tax rate for the elites.
So…
We can levy at least a penny tax on every dollar traded on the stock market to pay for their compensation.
The New York Stock Exchange alone traded about 1.46 billion shares a day in 2019. There are presently 13 separate stock exchanges operating in the USA.
Bernice Cohen
St. Joseph
