Your letters for Oct. 16, 2021

I wonder what playbook our leaders are using to make their decisions. It can’t be how to make your electors happy. They say we can trust the Taliban, they are our friends. Every decision they make drives a wedge into our Constitution, and divides us instead of bringing us together as a great country.
We the people are supposed to make decisions that set us apart from nations that control their people. Our borders that are supposed to be safe and secure are nothing short of compromised. Our sovereign nation that should be under the peoples’ control has turned into a one-sided debacle.
This scary movie they make up as they go is about to borrow more dollars on top of our already overextended debt with very little purpose. Their bank accounts grow, as the rest of us struggle; they gain more power and control as the rest of us grow weary, weaker and poorer.
The great founders of this nation are being crushed and removed from history, even though without their courage and vision we could be no different from countries that are ruled by dictatorship. That’s what our elected leaders want for us!
Craig Wood
St. Joseph
Our nation was
founded as a republic
The United States Constitution when ratified (June 21,1788) created a constitutional republic, NOT a democracy and a federal, not a national government.
A constitutional republic is a set of laws which must be followed by the government; it protects the minority. In a democracy, the majority rules and therefore the minority is at the mercy of the majority.
Until the 17th Amendment (1913), which meant we elected senators directly, so that they no longer represented the states interest, they simply in effect were just another house of the people’s representatives. Before, the state legislatures selected the senators to represent the interest of the sovereign states.
Due to this amendment the states no longer had direct representation in the general government. This meant the general government was now a national, not a federal government.
This made the individual states provinces of the national government, to be ruled from Washington. This made the national government much more powerful than the Constitution ever intended it to be.
This is when many people started to think of us as a democracy as when President Wilson said as we entered WW1, that we are making the world safe for democracy, even though Army manuals were still teaching that we were a republic until about 1928.
Remember in the Pledge of Allegiance you were pledging allegiance to the republic, not to the democracy. That’s why in our constitutional republic the state had most of the power and the general government’s powers were few and strictly limited.
This is why we fought the revolution to get away from a distance and all-powerful national government, so they could not impose their will on the people. The sovereign states would have a better chance of preventing overreach and keep the people “freer” from absolute rule from a “distance” government we no longer had control of.
Our current government on its own is doing things that they “do not” have the power to do under the Constitution. As evidenced by its mandates on vaccinations, mask, open borders, releasing convicted felons wholesale without pardons, the definition of illegal ignored.
Bob Robison
Savannah, Missouri
