Your letters for Oct. 1, 2021

What happened to a healthy debate?
According to the Pew Research Center, close to half of all U.S. adults acknowledge that they have stopped discussing political and election news with someone.
Many people find that family dinners and social gatherings are like having a picnic surrounded by landmines; each word and comment has to be carefully weighed because it will most likely start a fight.
What ever happened to a healthy debate where alternative political views could be discussed in a respectful manner providing a forum where both parties just might learn something?
Liberals are more likely to stop talking politics today because it is uncomfortable for them to engage in a debate when trying to justify Biden’s harmful and unconstitutional policies, namely:
— The continued surge of migrants pouring into the U.S.
— Migrants causing COVID-19 being released into the general population.
— Government-forced COVID-19 vaccination shots.
— The flawed Afghanistan exit with Americans and American supporters left behind.
— The high price of gasoline and consumer goods.
— The liberals and the controlled media continuing to promote the fake narrative that the U.S. is a racist country. Black leaders say systemic racism is a lie.
— The relentless attack on those states like Georgia and Texas who are enacting more stringent election laws. These new laws do not disenfranchise any minorities!
It makes one wonder how many Biden supporters now wish they had voted for Trump.
Larry Flinchpaugh
St. Joseph
Wake up to
Biden agenda
A couple articles in It’s Your Call claimed Biden is doing such a good job cleaning up President Trump’s mess. Another caller wanted someone to tell them what President Trump did while he was in office.
Let me attempt to answer these questions. The average gas price in the U.S. has increased $1 plus under Biden vs. Trump. Food prices have increased greatly, particularly meat products. Just a footnote, it’s called inflation. People were working instead of getting paid wages to sit home courtesy of Biden. The border was closed and illegal aliens were held in Mexico thanks to Trump’s agreement with the president of Mexico. It’s called closed borders.
Cars were being produced and sold instead of relying on China to produce chips. Foreign relation with Canada, England and France were good as opposed to being condemned for our action in Afghanistan. Just another footnote, our actions in Afghanistan cost 13 American solders’ lives.
President Trump said we would leave Afghanistan but he would have never left Americans stranded and leave billions of dollars in military equipment to arm the enemy. Footnote: China and Russia now have our technology.
I won’t mention the tax breaks that President Trump gave us because Biden and his Dems are working on so many taxes changes that you’re bound to like one of them especially, if you don’t’ pay taxes.
Just one more thing. Remember when President Trump got the manufactures to produce a vaccine for COVD in a short period of time but Dem leaders proudly stood up and said they would not take the vaccine if Trump had anything to do with it? Now Biden just can’t understand why people are reluctant to take the vaccine.
I think people need to wake up and smell government control leading to socialism.
Richard Sharp
St. Joseph
