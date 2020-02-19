Remember how

senators voted

Well, the sham impeachment is over. The House of Representatives brought two articles of impeachment — abuse of power and obstruction of congress.

The Mueller Report gave us a road map about President Donald Trump’s actions in regard to obstruction of this whole Congress. That (report cost) less than $15 at Walmart last year, so it was readily available information. Our Congress members could certainly afford that with their salaries, and probably had a copy available for their use somewhere in close proximity to where they work.

In Washington, there are newspapers, TV and radio as well as services to keep our representatives up-to-date with all their various activities. They check in with their state and local constituents also (usually close to elections). Guest columns, fliers and requests for money — in very succinct terms — are the usual forms. If you call in, be prepared to talk quickly and keep your message brief and to one subject.

The Missouri senators represented Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the Republican Party much more so that they represented Missouri in the Senate part of the impeachment. Both of them voted against witnesses and documents, furthering the “sham” impeachment part.

They lied in their oaths to deliver “impartial justice” and Missourians should think long and hard about retaining them in office. As a fellow Republican, fair is fair, impartial is impartial, and Americans were denied a complete and fair impeachment trial by the present Senate.

Helen Brock-Thurston

St. Joseph

Chiefs did not act

like role models

I am a Chiefs fan and ecstatic they won the Super Bowl. On the field they are tops, but off it they simply lack class.

I’m talking about the (expletive-) laden live radio interview by Chris Jones, the rants of Travis Kelce, and overall actions of the team during the victory parade.

I went back and viewed pictures, tapes, and interviews of the Super Bowl IV Chiefs. Now, there was a team that knew how to act in public. No (expletive-filled) interviews or drunken rants there. Just genuinely happy guys. They were proud to bring home the trophy and we were proud of them.

I have been a GI most of my adult life, so I know all the dirty words. All GIs do. We can spell them correctly and speak them with authority in our voices. But even GIs know when vulgar language and actions are inappropriate — a time and a place.

I sincerely hope the Chiefs win the Super Bowl next year. I also hope when in the locker room, Coach Andy Reid shows this team film footage of the Super Bowl IV celebrations and how champions and role models should conduct themselves in public.

Wayne Evans

Cameron, Missouri