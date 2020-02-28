Family farms need to fight

against corporate agriculture

I like a good tenderloin as much as the next person, but the proposed Confined Animal Feed Operation in Jackson Township, Livingston County, Missouri, will not be owned and operated by a local farmer producing locally grown tenderloins.

That hog operation corporation will not buy local nor live at the hog farm in Livingston County. It will be owned by somoene from Marshall, Missouri. Why isn’t this person building the CAFO at their own residence?

The Missouri Pork Association and the Missouri Cattleman’s Association hired a lawyer to fight against our health ordinance and to help corporate agriculture. Do you belong to these organizations? If you do, are you comfortable supporting corporate ag that fights against local family farms?

Senate Bill 391, which takes away local control of health issues (and which Gov. Mike Parson spearheaded), is supported by the people we voted to represent us.

State Rep. Rusty Black, R-Chilicothe, and state Sen. Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg, voted in favor of SB 391. We need to drain the swamp and vote for local politicians who will represent the people instead of corporate agriculture. Can local family farms survive when our political representatives won’t support us? Likely not.

MFA and Farm Bureau also lobbied for SB 391. We need to support the businesses and organizations that are for local control. Do MFA and Farm Bureau really know what is best for us? The resident from Marshall will own the land and building; JBS, a foreign corporation from Brazil, will own the hogs.

I don’t know what animal agriculture is coming to, but it doesn’t look good for Livingston County and northern Missouri unless we voice our concerns and fight to keep our family farms intact.

Jeff Hostetler

Chillicothe, Missouri