Pick up your own trash

This is an answer to “Our Mess” comment in a recent “It’s your call.”

What about the St Joseph citizens who left the mattress, tires, trash, etc, in the street? Would seem to me that’s their job to dispose of their own trash at the city dump or through their trash service and not leave it in the street for someone else to remove.

The Street Department has more than enough to do without picking up after lazy, inconsiderate people whose mothers didn’t teach them how to pick up after themselves!

Gayle Sollars

St. Joseph

Follow safety rules when

dealing with saws, trees

I stand on this ladder about 10 to 12 feet in the air, saw in hand, watching this limb bounce up and hit me in my left hip (two fractures) and left shoulder (massive torn rotator cuff), and a cracked spleen. I did do one thing right as I threw the chain saw as far as I could away from the tree. The whole limb is now making another return, a second bounce that this 12-inch diameter limb hits me square in the chest and I go flying off the ladder.

I crawl to my car. The ER is packed, but those nurses see my condition and rushed me into a room and started to care for me. I find out that there were several in the ER from hunting accidents and falling out of tree.

1. Let others know not to go alone or in a big hurry, especially with a chain saw in hand and a ladder involved.

2. That knowing how a tree could react or what it might do but still ignore years of experience at cutting wood, it’s never too early to wise up.

3. Most of all, I’m not a very religious man, but I truly believe that morning my “guardian angel” saved my life that day!

And I would like to thank my very good friend Bob who went out there and picked up my equipment and then cut the limb up for me and delivered it to my house. Thank God for this friend.

Ben Pecora

St. Joseph

Trump has endured

real pain

“I heard that they had headaches, and a couple of other things. But I would say, and I can report, it is not very serious,” Trump told reporters in Davos, Switzerland, in January. Asked whether he considered traumatic brain injury to be serious, the president said, “No.” His ignorance on the subject goes on and on.

He continues, “Compared to all the troops (he’s) seen injured from roadside bombs, people with no legs or arms, were the only type of injuries that were horribly, horribly bad.”

Thirty-four U.S. troops were diagnosed with traumatic brain injury after the Iranian response attack on the U.S. base in Iraq following the killing of Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

The chief executive of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America said TBI is the signature injury coming out of those two conflicts. The Pentagon has established that among active-duty personnel and veterans, 413,000 service members have been diagnosed with TBI.

Trump portrays himself as a true friend and champion of the military, and a strong advocate for veterans.

Because he was the son of a multimillionaire, he received four student deferments, and one medical deferment for bone spurs, thereby taking advantage of his wealthy status in order to pretend to be disabled so that somebody else would go to war in his place.

Well, now it all makes sense. How could someone who has suffered so terribly from “bone spurs” have any empathy for our courageous, actively serving troops and veterans who have “headaches”?

Obviously the VA owes the president an apology for inferring that, compared to the pain he has endured, these service members only have “headaches.” Oh, the humanity of it all!

You can’t fix stupid.

Marie Daniel

Edgerton, Missouri