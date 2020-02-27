Fewer schools mean

fewer opportunities

It has been proposed that the three St. Joseph high schools be combined into one giant school or perhaps two, which would be built on new campuses. Supposedly, this would save money over a period of years because, it is reported, the present buildings are in disrepair and too costly to be put in good condition. Chances are new campuses would take valuable farmland at great expense and forever take it out of production.

No mention has been made of the limits the proposed new arrangement would put on students. Those wishing to participate in competitive sports, dramatic productions, debate and some music activities would be but by one- to two-thirds. There can only be so many on a football team, for example, thus fewer can take part or be offered college scholarships. The friendly spirit of competition that exists between the schools would be lost.

One large high school would put St. Joseph in a different size classification, eliminating competition with area towns — thus, fewer team followers to patronize local restaurants, gas stations and other retailers.

Let’s keep solid buildings repaired and good teachers employed, so more students have more opportunities.

Geraldine Mier

St. Joseph

Someday they’ll be right

Donald Trump was acquitted and is walking free.

Michael Avenatti was convicted and is awaiting sentencing.

Between CNN and MSNBC, they had Avenatti as a guest more than 300 times! They were sure he was the one to bring down Trump. They even promoted him as a presidential candidate for 2020.

You liberals just keep on getting your “news” from these two sources. Eventually they will get something right.

John Byrne

St. Joseph

Momentum gaining

against wind turbines

On Feb. 12, the Plymouth (Massachusetts) Board of Health voted unanimously to declare the industrial wind turbines near their town a health hazard. Residents of Plymouth and neighboring Bourne, Massachusetts, first spoke with the health board in November 2016, a few months after turbines began turning.

Plymouth now joins Brown County, Wisconsin) Board of Health and the World Health Organization who came out with similar concerns in 2014 and 2018. “The conclusion is that the wind industry has been given a regulatory path to profits with an unfathomable license to hurt in the form of sleep deprivation (and associated disease) for a very long time.”

The momentum of these injustices cannot be ignored forever, and I sense a ‘snowballing’ effect just beyond our view. Whether it can gain ground on the level necessary, before more and continued destruction keeps plowing through the countryside, remains to be seen.

In Schuyler County, Missouri, a project of up to 194 turbines is in the works. The county commissioners each have a contract with the wind company. Yes, the citizens did bring charges. But it takes financial backing to support charges through the courts. Anyone can follow the challenges they face at nemowindinfo.wixsite.com/website. Their efforts are spearheaded by younger citizens whose insightful and thought-provoking compositions bring to mind the verse: “My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge.” (Hosea 4:6) This when I think of the many who have yet to examine information that is brought to them by the wind company.

Glenda Aughinbaugh

Stewartsville, Missouri