Voters should do

their homework

Whether you are a Republican or Democrat, please do your research before believing what you hear or read on Facebook, FOX, CNN, MSNBC or other media outlets.

A a citizen, you should do your homework to determine what the truth really is. And how do you do that?

May I suggest a way to become a truly informed citizen: If you hear or read something that you think is the truth, confirm it through various media sources — both credible liberal and credible conservative sources. Chances are, if the story is the same from several credible sources (both liberal and conservative), then the story is likely true.

If you don’t do your homework and find out what is truly accurate, then you’re allowing yourself to be duped.

Kathie Brunner

St. Joseph

Are you tired of winning

with Republicans?

You just witnessed an impeachment trial where the majority party didn’t want witnesses with knowledge of the illegal deeds done by the leader of a country. No witnesses, documents, phone records or emails. The defendant didn’t even have to defend himself.

Now, if you didn’t know any better, you would assume this happened in a Third World country run by a dictator. You would be dead wrong. It was done in the U.S. Senate by Republicans.

These are the same Republicans you voted into office. The same Republicans who controlled the White House, Senate and House from 2016 to 2018. Republicans have controlled the House and Senate from 2014 to 2020, except the House from 2018 to 2020. Six years of total control from 2014 to 2020. No repeal of the Affordable Care Act, no health care bill by Republicans, no infrastructure bill or taking corruption out of government, no higher wages for working families, North Korea still shooting missiles, Iran building nukes again and bombing our bases.

Republicans got our allies killed (Kurds) when they let Turkey loose in Syria. Saudi Arabia killed and dismembered a U.S. journalist in Turkey.

Are you tired of winning?

William Moran

Savannah, Missouri

Larry Douglas was instrumental

in development of Missouri Western

Larry Douglas, who passed away on Jan. 23, was an architect who made a significant contribution to Missouri Western University.

St. Joseph Junior College was in the early stage of becoming a four-year college and later a university. There was a strong group in St. Joseph that advocated for the State Hospital land on the north side of Frederick Avenue and that group was headed by a recent past mayor of the city.

Larry was a significant contributor to the land that was finally chosen. The land chosen resulted in a significantly greater four-year college and Larry designed the present ground layout and he was the principal of the first six buildings that resulted in contributing greatly to the entire campus.

The development that has followed in the past 60 years was largely the vision Larry brought to St. Joseph. There are many buildings or other component of MWSU with others’ names.

Larry participated in the development of the whole campus. Not ending up on Frederick Avenue might be the most significant choice Larry made and brought to the community.

Charles Larson

Scottsdale, Arizona