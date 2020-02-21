Trump worships

power and money

On Feb. 15, we received an appeal for money from the Faith and Freedom Coalition. This Republican-initiated appeal disguised as a 2020 Voter Registration Confirmation and Survey seeks to re-elect President Donald Trump.

We are asked to send money to the enormously wealthy while depriving the needy of medical care and school lunches.

Meanwhile Trump has divided America again along racial lines, and by his example, we are once again permitted to say that blacks, gays, mexicans, tree huggers, social reformers and certain types of women are not American, not like us.

Above all, I object to my fellow Christians who have the gall to call him Christian. By what definition? He worships power and money. So do we!

Our Creator calls us to repent, turn to Christ to forgive our selfishness, and let the Holy Spirit open our hearts to our neighbor for whom Christ died.

Ted Rights, M.D.

Hamilton, Missouri

Wind harvesting would

help all of county

Harnessing the wind has benefited mankind for centuries.

Sailing ships crossed oceans in search of new lands and established new worlds guided by trade winds. Pioneers watered their livestock and farmers irrigated their land because they had windmills. Harvesting the wind brought the betterment of mankind because of the ingenuity of mankind.

In this generation, wind energy has grown to provide about 7% of the electric power of our great nation. Our government helped develop wind energy technology with tax subsidies of about $16 billion over a 10-year period.

Far more tax subsidies have helped build sports stadiums and shopping centers and many other things that people want, but renewable energy is something we need.

Wind energy is better than raping the Earth for coal.

Let’s ask the wind energy companies to paint the structures red, white and blue to celebrate the greatness and goodness of wind energy in America across the fruited plains from sea to shining sea.

Ask the County Commission to allow harvesting the wind in Buchanan County because it would help all residents of our county.

Shawn Harper

St. Joseph

President condemns

those who disagree

I am guilty as charged, according to the leader of our government, fresh from a prayer meeting, wherein he communed with the Almighty.

On that very day, President Donald Trump declared that House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Adam Schiff were horrible people, labeling them “very evil and very sick people.” “Vicious as hell” was included in his accusations. Earlier, he accused some congressperson of being a traitor.

Well, I thoughtfully agree with and applaud the efforts of Pelosi and Schiff and their colleagues to hold Trump accountable for his actions. So, I am labeled as they are: evil, sick and vicious.

The president must surely know. He is a genius, knows who prays sincerely and who does not, and he has access to information I do not have. So, I stand accused, along with many of my friends.

It’s no use praying as we believers are wont to do, for we only use our religion to justify our opinions of the president.

The last time a “king” said such things about Americans, the king was named George. George must have said much the same things about Thomas Jefferson, Alexander Hamilton, George Washington and John Adams.

So condemned as we are by one with authority to do so, we rejoice to be found in amazing and brave company. May our tribe increase.

Tom Russell

St. Joseph