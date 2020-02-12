Irish wake taught

lessons about death

As a young child, I was fortunate enough to attend an old Irish wake. The deceased was a friend of my parents, and I was allowed to tag along.

It was my first experience with death, and I had no idea what to expect. I think I expected a lot of sadness, but quickly learned that was not to be the case.

The open casket was in the living room. Chairs were all around the room, filled with women, drinking lemonade and visiting quietly.

The men were gathered on the enclosed back porch. They took turns telling humorous stories about the deceased, and there was a lot of friendly laughter. There was a bottle of whiskey being passed around the room. I was offered lemonade.

I remember it vividly, because I realized that it was not a sad occasion at all. It was a celebration. People were celebrating that the deceased had lived, had been their friend, and they had faith they would see him again. They did not at all see death as the end.

Mike Hanrahan

Cameron, Missouri