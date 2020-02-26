City should promote

what it already has first

I’m seeing in the Feb. 25 News-Press that the City Council would like to set aside $3.9 million for the construction of a hike & bike trail along the river bluffs, and according to Councilmember Madison Davis, this would be “unlike anything that is currently found in St. Joseph.”

Obviously, Mr. Davis, and apparently, the rest of the council, is not aware of the many miles of hike & bike trails already in existence here in St. Joseph, and indeed, in that very area that they’re talking about.

We have great trails along the Parkway, several miles of rugged, wooded trails in Krug Park, and miles of interconnected trails at Sunbridge Hills Conservation area. All of these are open to the public, and all of them maintained by local mountain biking groups.

The problem is, all those trails seem to be a closely held secret. I lived here for years, thinking there was nowhere to hike, until I started slowly discovering the network of trails. And now, I realize, a person can hike for days here, and never walk the same trail.

I’m not opposed to another new trail. I love to hike, and a new trail is always a good thing. But let’s promote, and take advantage of, what we’ve got first, before we build more.

Steve Parks

St. Joseph

Look at more than

developers’ studies

Last year the Madison County (Iowa) Board of Health determined “that there is the potential for negative health affects associated with commercial wind turbines and that current setbacks are inadequate to protect the public health” and recommended “a 1½ mile setback from nonparticipating residences for future wind turbine projects.”

I contacted the Board of Health to find out the basis for this resolution. The sent me nearly 90 documents they had reviewed in making this determination. Included in these documents were several studies that had determined wind turbines pose no health risks. These are the studies that are always referenced by the wind turbine developers. However, as more and more wind turbines are located in populated areas, more people are experiencing health problems. The majority of the documents provided evidence that many people are negatively affected by close proximity to wind turbines. This evidence includes reviews by medical doctors, which determined the complaints were legitimate and not made up by people opposed to the wind turbines. Not everyone appears to have negative health issues (at least on a short-term basis). There is some evidence that the effects may be worse for people prone to motion sickness, but I did not see any reports of studies done to verify that theory.

The wind turbines need to be located in areas away from people. The developers appear to only be interested in profits, not in the health and welfare of the communities they invade. Before communities allow the developers to shoehorn the wind turbines into populated areas they should stop relying on the studies presented by the developers and start looking into the mounting evidence concerning negative health issues.

Fred Campbell

Clarksdale, Missouri