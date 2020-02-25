Bloomberg’s crime

policy did save lives

The Democrats’ behavior at the Wednesday night debate was disappointing and pathetic. It was no better than their Republican peers who use fear and smear tactics, although Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar seemed to have slightly higher standards than the rest.

I respect Mike Bloomberg’s stand. He also is a person who signed the nondisclosure agreements, chose to protect the identities of those who also signed those agreements. The accusations were not necessarily against him, but did occur on his watch as the leader of places where the offenses occurred.

Although Bloomberg’s stop-and-frisk policy seemed offensive to many (especially those with guns), it did reduce killings by half, allowing 300 families to not have to bury their children. It is less offensive than caging men, women and children who are trying to come into this country to work — as all of those on the debate stage and the rest of us had ancestors who came to this country before them.

Stephen Balogh

St. Joseph

Planning and zoning looking out for county

The Planning and Zoning Commission sent a clear message to the Buchanan County Commission last week when it voted 8-4 to ban commercial wind development in Buchanan County.

The vote followed 13 months of studies, public hearings and a citizen’s campaign against allowing wind power plants into the county.

Friends of Buchanan County argued that wind power plants would not be a good fit in this densely populated area and should be banned. The group gathered more than 700 signatures on petitions calling for a 1-mile setback from property lines if commercial wind developments were allowed.

In two nights of public hearings last month, all speakers opposed wind power development in Buchanan County. No one spoke in favor.

The Planning and Zoning Commissioners listened to the people. We commend them.

Their recommendation is now in the hands of the three Buchanan County Commissioners, who have the final say.

Let’s hope Lee Sawyer, Ron Hook and Scott Burnham are just as committed to what’s best for Buchanan County, and accept the recommendation of their Planning and Zoning Commission.

Anita Simon

Clarksdale, Missouri

Are Constitution,

Declaration crumbling?

I continue to be extremely discouraged over President Donald Trump’s apparent lack of concern for the nation as a whole, and basically only for his representative base. For example, I was extremely disappointed by Trump’s abrupt and crude dismissal of Lt. Col.Alexander Vindman for his being truthful.

During Trump’s televised celebration after his impeachment trial, he was openly mocking and bullying American citizens who were not in his favor, especially non-GOP congresspersons — while his fellow GOP followers in the room laughed and clapped — at their own peers/colleagues. (Reminder: these persons represent us.)

I also am very disappointed that Trump abruptly dismissed his acting director of national intelligence, Joseph Maguire, for reporting vital data from U.S. intelligence about the Kremlin’s interests in re-electing him.

What is happening to respect for scientifically gathered, peer-reviewed and other reliable data?

I would like to believe that we in U.S., have made progress understanding that “all ‘men’ are created equal,” but it is seems we are regressing quickly. What is happening to “certain unalienable rights?”

Are the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence crumbling in front of us?

Diane Waddell

St. Joseph

Democrats wrote

the emails

First, i want to say I have been a Democrat all my life.

As for the idea that Russia interfered with the 2016 election and may be trying to do it again I will just say this: Hillary Clinton and the other Democrats wrote those emails. The Russians just made them public.

Michael Stephens

St. Joseph