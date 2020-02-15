Term limits might

be the answer

The impeachment hearing and the Justice Brett Kavanaugh hearing have provided a very good look at some of the most powerful elected officials in America. Many of us watched at least part of these hearings. Perhaps you did not like what you saw?

The questions by many in opposition to Kavanaugh were often off the mark, and mere badgering. And yet, these sometimes muddled questions were made by very high-ranking senior members of Congress.

There is great power in seniority. Some in Congress have served 10 to 15 years, and chair key committees.

There also is great power in numbers. The number of delegates by state in the House of Representatives is, of course, determined by population. Lots of people/lots of delegates sounds very fair, but together with seniority, it provides the basis for the building of an enormous power bloc. Missouri has eight representatives in the House; California is allotted 53 by population; and New York has 27 serving in the House.

The party in majority in these two states, California and New York, has an almost unbeatable voting bloc in the House. Add to this the speaker also is a California representative.

The impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump made it very plain that some House members are so assured of the rightness of their opinions, that the rumors they heard were to be taken as factual evidence. Hearsay evidence was something they seemed to never have heard of. In fact, they saw no problem with double hearsay as evidence.

It was sadly shameful.

Absolute power corrupts. Thank goodness in America absolute power is hard to come by, but perhaps term limits might be a very good idea.

Carol Cornelius

Easton, Missouri