Political correctness goes too far

I am a graduate of Savannah High School and have always been proud of my high school and where I came from. I know that there was a committee formed to review the Savage mascot because somebody found it offensive. I don’t know if they have made a decision yet, but I hope that they don’t change it.

It doesn’t matter what you do or say anymore, but somebody will be offended. Nowhere in our Constitution does it say that you have the right to not be offended. You have the right to leave the room, change the channel, cancel your subscription or move out of the area. But you do not have the right to force your views on others.

Political correctness has gotten way out of control. Changing mascots and logos, tearing down statues and burning books is just stupid. As a country we have done things in our past that we are not proud of, but that history has made us who we are today. We have some great leaders whose statues are being removed because they did things that were acceptable at the time, but not today.

Those things don’t change the great things that they did. Nothing we do now will change our past, and remembering the good things from our history doesn’t mean that we approve or celebrate the bad things. I believe that although they measure intelligence with IQ, there is no limit to stupidity and that seems to be where this country is headed.

Fred Campbell, Clarksdale, Missouri

Given a choice, Graves picks ‘Q’

Congresswoman Marjorie Greene Taylor, among many other comments, has said that no airplane hit the Pentagon on 9/11, that deadly school shootings were pre-staged and that Jewish Space Lasers caused California’s deadly fires.

So when Congressman Sam Graves had the chance to stand up for school children and 9/11 victims by voting “yes” to remove her from the Education Committee and all of her committees, Sam Graves votes no!

Doug Gray, Brookfield, Missouri

Who checks fact-checkers?

Anyone that has been on Facebook realizes that “fact-checkers” can censor your post as they deem it false information. The truth is that they try to apply a left-leaning bias objectively to often what is a subjective post. Most of the time, I have found their fact-checking work to be not only biased, but wrong in one capacity or another.

Who are these “fact-checkers”? Eighteen out of 20 of Facebook’s Oversight board members have ties directly to the left-leaning George Soros Open Society Foundation.

Is there a place for checking facts both liberal and conservative in today’s media world?......Of course.....accurately and fairly!

For example, who fact-checks the Associated Press? In the Feb. 6 edition, the News-Press ran an AP story telling the readers how liberal congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez suffered anxiety from being in the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 “protests” by a “pro Trump mob.”

The truth was ... if the AP or the St. Joseph News-Press would have checked.....AOC was not even in the U.S. Capitol that day. Weren’t Antifa members involved?

Please News-Press, quit relying on lazy journalism by rerunning AP stories without checking their truthfulness!

David Hurst, St. Joseph