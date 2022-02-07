Our military deserves better
I volunteered to join the military when I was 17 years old. I’m quite certain that now all new enlistees are required to have a COVID vaccine, not to forget the multi-shot circle that can tattoo your arm for life; and if you’re lucky enough to go overseas there are more shots depending on where you deploy to.
I never gave a second thought to receiving any of those inoculations. With that being said, I would have never volunteered under the federal COVID mandate on our military. Tens of thousands of red-blooded loyal men and women that love this country and volunteered to serve and protect it have already been dismissed or threatened dismissal of their duty over their refusal to conform to this mandate.
This administration has done a wonderful job of creating a horrible economy, dividing our country, leaving our borders open and it appears they would also like to destroy the backbone of our defense. I for one and I would like to believe I speak for many who want our freedoms and our country back.
Craig Wood, St. Joseph
Public loses confidence with high court
Clearly the Supreme Court is broken. Its longest-serving justice that filled the great Thurgood Marshall’s seat claims he is not a partisan while his wife on right-wing speaking tours accumulates money which the couple have not reported on their government forms. Justice Thomas refuses to recuse himself on any conflict-of-interest cases.
Only the Supreme Court itself can discipline its members. Chief Justice Roberts refuses to hold Justice Thomas accountable.
If the Republicans regain control of the Senate, the responsibilities may fall into the hands of the senior senator from Iowa who can still do push-ups and curry the favor of Donald Trump.
Maybe it is time to amend the Constitution so as to allow the voting public, say every six years, to have recall or retain votes on the justices.
Mitch Jameson, St. Joseph
Don’t retreat to rhetorical corners
So Joe Rogan is being offered $100 million to move to Rumble. This would be horrible. Another step in a slow-moving calamity. We already have a tough time talking to each other. Many people already only know mischaracterizations of “the other side’s” views. What happens when we all further retreat into our information ghettos?
We already have histories of people separated from the majority populations in which they lived in their separate societies. Our segregation after the U.S. Civil War, the Russian pogroms, the Roma (Gypsies), Jews and the Holocaust should have taught us how pernicious being shut off from one another is.
No!
We must resist segregation, whether racial, religious or political. We MUST see each other as near siblings in the human family. We should have learned by now, but if we fail in this, a hellish age will dawn upon the world, or we’ll finally destroy it.
Let’s do better.
Rick Reynolds, St. Joseph
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.