A while back someone compared the mob of insurrectionists that stormed the Capitol in an attempted take over of our democracy to the colonists that fought England for our independence. There is a big difference that needs to be pointed out. The colonists were fighting against a king that dictated how and what colonies could do. The colonists had no vote on issues that affected their lives. They were fighting for a democratic form of government where matters of concern were voted on with the majority prevailing.

The attempted coup by the Trump incited mob were fighting to overthrow our democratic government and install a king for life, by claiming the election was rigged.

All of the sane Republicans said the election was fair, all the investigations found no fraud. Only the Republicans bent on destroying our democracy tried to fuel the insurrection by spewing lies in a miss guided devotion to a would be dictator.

Their claim that states changed the voting rules (because of the pandemic) was unconstitutional. For the first time in 47 years of voting in Missouri I voted at a drive thru temporary voting location. Did they throw out all of the Biden votes? Should we count Missouri's electoral votes?

Should Trump be impeached and convicted even though he no longer is in office? Yes, he was accountable for the actions of the mob. If a murderer decided to quit murdering but at a later date his identity came known, do we not prosecute him because he's not doing it anymore?

What would be the deterrent to future law breakers that see no action take against past criminals.

Larry Angold

St. Joseph