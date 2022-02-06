Look past the cookies
I too, would like to extend a congratulations to Shannon Holmes. Being a mom of an Eagle Scout, I know how hard the work is and to have the honor of being the first female Eagle Scout in St. Joseph is wonderful.
As far as “a lesson to the Girl Scouts…” as a Girl Scout leader and Gold Award Girl Scout, I asked my troop of 29 girls what their response would be. Their answer: “We understood the assignment!” The Gold Award is awarded to fewer than 6% of Girl Scouts annually to Girl Scouts in their senior year of high school.
Each Gold Award Girl Scout spends one to two years on her project. Her accomplishments reflect outstanding leadership and citizenship skills. Girls who pursue their Gold Award aspire to transform an idea and vision for change into an actionable plan with measurable, sustainable and far-reaching results.
Our troop, out of 35 troops in St. Joseph, has a Gold Award Girl Scout this year, one in 2023 and three more in 2024. Oh, they have already earned the Bronze and Silver Awards featured in the paper and on the news. Look past the cookies.
Misty Coyle
St. Joseph
Maybe your presidents are mixed up
It is difficult to understand the logic in Larry Flinchpaugh’s Feb. 4 letter that berates the Biden administration.
He writes that the president and his staff have committed illegal and unconstitutional acts, but offers no proof or even examples. Maybe he has his presidents mixed up.
The crisis at the border is a ploy to allow “illegal Democrats” to invade our country, he reasons. First of all it is not illegal to be a Democrat and where have these “illegal” Democrats been that are now invading the United States?
Democrats, he writes, wrongly claim that we live in a racist country. But there are widespread racial issues. Look at the NFL coaches situation and the lawsuit that has been brought against the league. And what about those Republican-sponsored laws to make it more difficult for the poor and many people of color to vote?
Finally, he insists that Democratic leaders in large cities are letting criminals run unchecked. Crime is serious in all cities, even in our own. But crime is just as bad in, say, New Orleans and Houston, cities that are controlled by Republicans. Guns are a scourge in every city and rural area, but thanks to Republican opposition nothing is being done to halt the carnage.
Keith Evans
St. Joseph
Breaking through cancel culture’s lies
Thankfully the local paper does not participate in cancel culture like social media and most left-leaning media. It allows freedom of thought and expression. It promotes discourse and an exchange of ideas without the threat of job loss.
I totally disagree with a recent letter by Mrs. Brock-Thurston and an article by Mr. Weston but would never deny them a voice. Both are wrong in many ways in my view. Parroting Biden’s baseless Jim Crow comparisons of the voter integrity laws is all hyperbole. In a comparison of state voting laws Biden’s Delaware is much more restrictive.
Gerrymandering is done by both parties. BLM’s willing use of violence and intimidation to gain power/money showed their true colors. All verifiable facts. I have been triple vaxxed but the real facts show it does not stop transmission. Israel, the most vaxxed country in the world, has done studies showing natural immunity is much better.
All data now shows the average masks worn do no good and lockdowns were ineffective unless done like Communist China. Getting data in an echo chamber, telling people what they want to hear, has allowed cancel culture to cancel the First Amendment.
Kennan Brockett
St. Joseph
