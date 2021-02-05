Represent all the people

In doing research, sometimes you find some surprising information. Our elected “representatives” are sent variously to local, state and federal cities to represent all of us. Actually, that hasn’t been true for longer than we would guess.

So, I looked up Missouri and Kentucky. Our elected representatives at all levels — local, state and national — have never represented even 51% of our voting population. Why have we — the voting public, stood for this? More to the point, have we ever challenged those same people to represent 60-70-80-90% of the voting public? Have we ever challenged ourselves to be the “informed voters” we should be?

Why don’t we start now?

Helen Brock-Thurston

St. Joseph

District needs DIY mentality

The SJSD wants a new bond issue passed at the same time there is an administrator called the director of school improvements, a position that no doubt makes six figures yet they have to hire a third party vendor to do her job. That’s what the school board needs to address.

Michael Stephens

St. Joseph

Term limits are needed

I understand that I was sent to Washington to fulfill my promises and serve the needs of my constituents. In recognition of that, I moved swiftly to co-sponsor a Constitutional Amendment that imposes term limits on all members of Congress.

Washington, D.C., has increasingly become a place where politicians arrive with the sole objective of permanently staying in power.

The American people are fed up with this status quo.

It turns out that when members of Congress spend every waking moment of their term consumed with their own re-election prospects, the concerns of Americans fall by the wayside. As a result, all we are left with is unsolved problems and a $27 trillion national debt (and counting!)

It is time for a major reform to the system. Thankfully, the framers devised a brilliant method to modify our Constitution, granting us the ability to implement term limits through the amendment process.

In fact, we have already amended our Constitution to impose term limits on the office of the president. The 22nd Amendment imposed a two-term limit on the presidency as a check on executive power in government. The same logic should be applied to Congress.

The bill I co-sponsored proposes an amendment to the Constitution of the United States to limit the number of terms that a member of Congress may serve. Members of the U.S. House of Representatives would be limited to three two-year terms of service. Members of the U.S. Senate would be limited to two six-year terms of service.

Congressional term limits will provide the Legislature with new people who have fresh ideas and are strictly focused on serving the interests of their constituents.

If we are serious about draining the swamp in Washington, term limits should be one of our top priorities.

U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner

R-Kansas