Inflation’s wounds
are self-inflicted
I read the news item in the St. Joseph News-Press: “Meatpackers become an inflation scapegoat.” Like other consumers, I am appalled at the rising costs of beef in the grocery stores, while beef producers don’t cash-in as much in raising (and selling) their herds of cattle. As I read deeper in the article, it noted the consolidation of more and more meatpackers.
With fewer competing processors, it creates an unfair monopoly. However, I was further saddened to read where “the Federal Reserve created $3.5 trillion in new money during the Great Recession. That’s three times the amount of money printed in the first 95 years of its existence.” Does anybody remember the antics of former Secretary of the Treasury Timothy Geithner? The boyish, freckle-faced whiz kid who was treasury secretary under Obama? When the economy was collapsing in the Great Recession, he started winding-up the printing-presses to print money as fast as they could.
Consumer are feeling the pinch of inflation in nearly every sector. It shouldn’t be the Fed’s job to “print more money willy-nilly.” I support a sound dollar backed by gold, silver or other precious metal. When an arm of any government prints paper money whereby the people lose faith in it, that paper becomes as worthless as monopoly money. As Americans, we should demand sound money to rein-in inflation.
James A. Marples
(former Kansan) Longview, Texas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.