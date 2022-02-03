‘Me-first” outlook fuels virus
First of all, common sense will tell you that the way to get rid of a pandemic is to not have any person susceptible to the germ. Right? No host = no disease, simple.
Well, the USA has hosts, plenty of them. We’ve had them for two years now. Second, the “unvaxers’” real choice is death, treatment in the hospital or the vaccine/booster. We do not have a cure, but there are treatments — and you are aware of them: masking, social distancing, proper personal hygiene and home hygiene and staying home/isolating/quarantining when positive.
We know all these things. But, because of the “me-first, antivax” movement, we will endure COVID metamorphosis for years to come. Really not-wise-at-all. You know who you are!
Helen Brock-Thurston, St. Joseph
The Biden insanity continues
By now both Democrats and Republicans should be fully aware of what is really going on despite what the controlled media is and is not reporting: at least those Democrats and Republicans with above average IQ and a sense of wisdom and common sense. Most of the current administration’s policies are illegal and unconstitutional and just might result in ending their chance of ever regaining control of the House and Senate as well as the White House. Examples of just how desperate they are:
— The border crisis was nothing more than allowing illegal Democrats to invade our country.
— The Democrats continually push the narrative, even though statistics prove otherwise, that America is a racist country.
— The Biden administration continues saving our democracy when we are governed by both a democracy and the rule of law, (Constitution). They don’t seem interested in saving the Constitution which is much more difficult and honest.
— Allowing rampant crime in cities and states with Democrat governors and Democrat mayors.
— By ignoring the Constitution, President Biden and now even Supreme Court justices have proven that they don’t understand the difference between a Republic and a democracy.
The definition of insanity, attributed to Albert Einstein, is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.
Larry Flinchpaugh, St. Joseph
Log In
