Trump never got credit

I condemn the attacks on the Capitol carried out by people who pre-planned this before Trump’s message to the crowds. I also condemn the riots that have taken place all around our country. I will not claim election fraud, but this was the most unconstitutional election I have seen.

Laws were changed by Democrats and their operatives in key states. The mainstream media is complicit in the division we have in our country now. They label conservatives as racist, uneducated, brainwashed and narrow-minded.

If you only listen to mainstream media you are only getting liberal opinions of innuendo and half truths at best. I understand the dislike of Trump’s persona. He can be crude and self-promoting, but if you look at all he accomplished despite the hate being thrown at him and his family (trade deals, prison reform, record economy, peace deals for Israel, dialogue with North Korea, etc.) He was never given any credit, So, so sad.

Kirby Paulman, Savannah, Missouri

Biden-Trump, tale of the tape

Biden 47 years in politics — 22 acts.

1994 crime bill. Oversight on $800-billion stimulus package. Reagan’s tax cuts, Clinton hikes, extended Bush cuts. Secured arms limitation agreements in 1979. Sanctions against South Africa’s apartheid government. Supported expanding NATO. 1986 — gun rights that curtailed federal oversight. Had varied positions on Iraq. 2010 New Start program. 1986, Global Climate Protection Act.

Violence Against Women Act in 1994. 2005 for American participation in UN climate negotiations, legislation to curb greenhouse gas emissions in 2007. Protect Our Children Act, American Recovery and Reinvestment Act in 2009: oversaw $90 billion for clean energy on the 2009 Recovery Act. 2010 Tax Relief Act, 2010-Obamacare, Budget Control Act of 2011, Brokered Budget Control Act of 2011, Taxpayer Relief Act of 2012. 2014 retooling of $1.5 billion in grants to job-driven training practices. “Cancer Moonshot” in 2016.

Trump — four years in office — 609 acts!

Economy (24), opportunity for citizens (8), jobs back to the USA (3), stock market (2), rebuilding and investing (2), economy comeback (16), tax relief (now gone) (13), jobs/investments (5), end assault on businesses/workers (18), regulatory overreach (4), more take home money (24), unfair trade (7), American farmers (14), oil, gas (26) (gone), child care (7), apprenticeship programs (4), women’s empowerment (8), tech/innovations (15), foreign labor (2), restricted travel (8), China virus (9), manufacturing (17), strategic national stockpile (4), testing programs (8), mortality rates (19), vaccine fast track (25), vulnerable Americans (14), school/work (6), health choices (17), RX drugs (10), patients treatment (10), seniors (7), federal judges (4), S.C. judges (3), border (6), immigration (4), asylum fraud (10), immigration systems (8), taxpayers (10), leadership (7), peace/strength (7), Israel (11), communism/socialism (12), military (6), terrorist (7), defense (8), VA (12), homelessness (9), justice reform (6), law enforcement (17), hate crimes (9), human life (11), religious liberty (14), protect environment (11), environment legislation (8), education (7), tech/education (3), reform/education (4), black colleges (5), opioids (17), drugs (6).

Ben Pecora, St. Joseph