It is about to explode in Ukraine
Russia is gathering nearly 700,000 troops on the Ukrainian border to get ready for a spring offensive.
The purpose of this massive offensive is reportedly to force Ukraine to agree to Russia’s offered peace terms and end the conflict which Russia has been trying but failing to end through diplomatic negotiations since the first week of the invasion. These peace talks which were initially welcomed by Zelensky, culminated in a tentative peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine negotiated in Istanbul on March 31 which Ukraine repudiated scarcely over a week later.
Gen. Keith Kellogg indicated that Ukrainian officials indicate they lost nearly 100,000 troops since the start of the war, so don’t believe the false narrative coming out of the White House and perpetuated by the media which does Democrat’s bidding and serves as their ministry of misinformation.
Every major war in history started with tell-tale signs that were so obvious looking back through history. The constant sending of military equipment from the U.S. and NATO countries, the lack of peace talks, the childlike attitude of the Biden Administration in referring to Putin in such negative terms.....All of this will most likely contribute to the next big war.....one that cannot be won by either side.
Sadly, we need grownups to be involved in ending this peacefully and currently there are none, only children with their war toys and prepubescent egos.
David Hurst
St. Joseph
Government must address the border
More than 2.6 million illegal immigrants have crossed our southern border in the past 12 months. Most are good people seeking a better life. However, we know that there are human traffickers, vicious gang members, illegal drug dealers as well as people with diseases we previously eradicated.
While most of the immigrants are from Mexico and Central America, our Border Control reports people from many other nations including Ukraine, Russia, the Middle East, Africa and Caribbean islands.
Virtually all come without financial resources, marketable skills and without fluency in the English language. Imagine the extreme stress this places on social services, public schools and our already overwhelmed health services.
All of this eventually filters down to the taxpayers while we are also facing a seemingly insurmountable national debt which we will pass down to our children and grandchildren.
This problem affects all of us, regardless of political affiliation. We must contact our government officials and elected representatives demanding an equitable solution. Border crossers must be vetted to eliminate the criminal element and setting stringent limits on the numbers allowed to enter our great nation.
Mike Hanrahan
Cameron, Missouri
Read the small print
It’s exhilarating to my wife and me to drive around St. Joseph and be informed that we can find ourselves on financial easy street if we can be in an automobile accident, stay alive, unparalyzed, unincontinent and unbrain dead. This accident would be someone else’s fault.
Eugene H. Bales
St. Joseph
