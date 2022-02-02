Leaders must ensure health access
Now that COVID has put us through a test run of universal health care, isn’t it great? No matter what we look like or who we vote for, we all have access to free antibody treatments, COVID tests and vaccines.
Isn’t it nice to know the person bathing our grandmother or flipping our burgers has access to the best COVID care? For too long, we’ve let a powerful few divide and distract us, so they can make money by keeping us sick. They’ve made life and health a product for sale and blocked our efforts to ensure that we have better, more affordable health care.
We must elect leaders who will rewrite the rules and ensure everyone can access health care for all of our needs without fearing we’ll go bankrupt. We need health care that doesn’t make us sick when we think about the bill. We must vote in leaders who will make our country a place where life and health are no longer for sale.
Ellen Wentz, Kirkwood, Missouri
The high cost of wind
In 2020, wind turbines were the source of about 8.4% of total U.S. utility-scale electricity generation. U.S. consumption used 3.8T kwh in 2020. Residential uses 893 kwh per month average.
However, there are other economic aspects. The cost of materials and manufacturing for constructing a wind energy field, as well as wind’s intermittency issues.
A wind farm is about 150 turbines, each needs 80 gallons of oil as lubricant. That oil needs to be replaced once a year.
It is estimated that a little over 3,800 turbines would be needed to power a city the size of New York. That’s 304,000 gallons of refined oil, well thanks to Biden it now comes from our enemies in the Mideast. The equipment needed to build these wind farms, installation, service, maintenance and eventual removal run on petroleum. Each turbine requires a footprint of 1.5 acres, so a wind farm of 150 turbines needs 225 acres. In order to power a city the size of NYC you’d need 57,000 acres. All have to be clear-cut land.
The lifespan wind turbine is 20 years. But the blades go off to special landfills. Those blades are anywhere from 120 feet to over 200 feet. Farmers can get $10-15,000 for their land use.
For a 2.4-MW land-based turbine in the United States, the average annual operation and maintenance cost is about $105,600 per year. If it goes bankrupt it’s the landowner’s problem.
Perhaps the most profound obstacle facing them is intermittent winds, some cost can be offset by federal subsidies (production and investment tax credit) which in 2015 had a value of $8/MWh.
Wind turbine blades can’t be recycled, tens of thousands of aging blades are being removed and have nowhere to go but landfills. In the U.S. over the next four years alone that will be the fate of more than 8,000 blades. Wind turbines generally require preventative maintenance checkups two to three times per year.
Wind turbines involve high upfront capital investment. Wind turbines have a visual impact. May reduce the local bird population, noise disturbances.
Ben Pecora, St. Joseph
