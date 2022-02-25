Get closer to the truth
It looks like I need to explain my logic to Keith Evans who took issue with my letter to the editor dated Feb. 4 berating the Biden administration.
Mr. Evans’ disagreement with me centers mainly on my claim that the Biden administration has committed illegal and unconstitutional acts and that the United States continues to be a racist country:
The so-called illegal Democrats I referred to as entering the United States are expected to vote for the Democrat Party; especially if they are allowed the many benefits of our social programs.
Martin Luther King won the war in the 1960s by getting civil rights legislation passed that finally gave the Black people their constitutional rights. Many prominent Black people like Larry Elder and Candace Owens claim that we are not a racist nation today but recognize the Democrats continue to use the race card to trick the Blacks in supporting the Democrat Party. There will always be ignorant, racist people and we must continue to address this issue, but it no longer needs be a political issue.
Even if you wrongly believe that Biden was elected honesty, nearly half of the voters believe he was not; this is not a healthy situation for our country to be so widely divided. It is untrue that the Republicans sponsored voting laws making it harder to vote. Unless you are including illegal aliens, dead people voting and people voting twice.
Crime is out of control because offenders are being released without being prosecuted. This is a problem for both Republicans and Democrats to address.
It is both illegal and unconstitutional for the Biden administration to mandate a COVID-19 vaccine shot without a constitutional amendment. (Reference the Tenth Amendment)
I suggest that Mr. Evans and those that believe like him broaden their research sources so they can get closer to the truth.
Larry Flinchpaugh
St. Joseph
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.