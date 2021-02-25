Hold politicians accountable

Partisan politics and governing are two very different forces at work in the 21st century here in America. But perhaps they are the answer to the public apathy of American citizens.

Here in Buchanan County, less than 50% of voting-age citizens vote. In 2020, 51.3% of all Americans of voting age voted and that was phenomenal. In the middle of a pandemic and just barely over half of registered voters cared enough to vote. Why? Why are we so blasé with our future and our country’s future? It is a sincere, serious question and every person of voting age needs to seriously think about it and answer it.

Could it be because both Republican and Democratic parties indulged in partisan politics at the expense of governing? Or is it because “We, the people” haven’t held them accountable? Think about that!

Helen Brock-

Thurston

St. Joseph

An early wish list

All I want for Christmas — I know I’m early with this, but in today’s world, who knows if an executive order might ban Christmas?

1. An “honest, accurate” media that actually does reporting and has checked the story before being printed or released — facts backed only by proof. Drop the talking points — report.

2. Politicians who go to D.C. and actually put the American people before themselves and their party, who do the will of the people, follow the rule of law and especially the Constitution. Rid us of those who only follow the wishes of their donors but act only for the good of all — “No” personal agendas. No full retirement after one term and better health care than we get.

3. The Constitution followed by all judges and politicians — if not in the Constitution it’s not legal, and must be judged and ruled accordingly.

4. Those committing an illegal act while in office are prosecuted and removed from office upon a complete investigation.

5. Wasteful spending stopped. How about a balanced budget? Live within our means. Not $30 trillion here and there.

6. Any special or extra spending request be its “own” standalone bill, published for the citizens to know about it and require it to be read before it can even be up for a vote, making the public aware of how many extra dollars are going to be spent? No more pork.

7. Planned Parenthood restricted from performing abortions.

8. How about America first, corruption prosecuted?

9. Commercials, how about not insulting us with the likes of the “motaur,” the ostrich selling insurance?

10. Cut down that money tree in the backyard of Congress and give it to AOC for firewood!

Ben Pecora

St. Joseph