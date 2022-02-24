The GOP’s deadly ‘political discourse’
So, Ronna (Romney) McDaniel calls Jan. 6, 2021 “political discourse?” That results in six deaths — including one protester and five defenders of the Capitol? That had 140 injuries? Well, that seems like partisan politics at its worst. No. 45 conveniently became a Republican to further his selfish desires first. And, yes, I can criticize because I have been a Republican over 35 years.
If he hadn’t been president, he would be an over-70 something grifter/salesman/real estate developer. Instead, he has a selfish past, present and future. He also has no idea that Jesus died for him either. If he does — he couldn’t lie the way he does and did. The United States is better off without the wannabe authoritarian still in search of the power he craves.
Helen Brock-Thurston
St. Joseph
Wind energy isn’t worth it
A total of 41 states uses wind (utility scale) for electricity. There are roughly 60,000 units in the USA today.
They just happen to require a special oil, a synthetic oil called Poly Alpha Olefin — PAO. Many locations require that trees be cut to get the 20 mph sustained wind velocity needed. Also keep in mind that not all states are suitable for such sustained winds. (Noria Lehr of Noria Corp.).
Over 500,000 birds are killed each year by wind turbines, this could go to 1.4 million, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
The generator and switching equipment operate at high power and voltage. Everything in the windmill nacelle is compact, so there’s danger of arcs and electrical fires. This is prevented by putting all the electrical equipment in a pressure vessel filled with sulfur hexafluoride, a synthetic gas. A problem is windmills leak this gas, around a pound each per year. (David Nikel, Norwegian University of Science & Technology).
There will be more than 720,000 tons of blade material to get rid of over the next two decades, according to Christina Stella of Harvest Public Media.
Older wind turbines have an annual maintenance cost on average 3% of the original cost of the turbine.
Our current energy use is: Petroleum, 35%; coal, 10%; natural gas, 34%; nuclear, 9% and renewable, 12%.
Almost 633 advanced energy storage projects are presently under development or in full operation around the world. However, cost will be the main stumbling block for wind energy storage. (Ben Arnold of Azoclean Tech).
“There’s no reason,” the president said, “the blades for wind turbines can’t be built in Pittsburgh instead of Beijing.” But Beijing is getting all the business. Bloomberg New Energy Finance’s recent ranking of global wind turbine manufacturers last year showed that seven of the top 10 wind turbine manufacturers are Chinese companies. The study also found more than half of the world’s newly installed wind power capacity was built in China in 2020
By the way none currently are in the rich areas of the states you know where the politician’s live?
Ben Pecora
St. Joseph
