God bless our democracy

How many times must Trump supporters be reminded that Trump was and is an immoral, greedy man? He is a liar, having told over 30,000 documented lies while in office. That’s a fact.

Remember Trump’s false claims about President Obama’s birth certificate, which got Trump a lot of publicity? Bogus!

Trump took Russia dictator Putin’s words of non-interference over our own CIA and FBI in Helsinki. Some could argue that Trump’s statements cost all of us respect from democracies around the world.

Trump never did release his income tax info as many, many past presidents have done. What was Trump hiding? Payoffs from Russia, perhaps?

The final straw for me was Trump, Mo Brooks and Rudy Giuliani inciting that large gathering to commit an act of insurrection that led to the death of five people, including a great police officer, and hundreds of injuries.

But for the Capitol police and the D.C. police, there could have been a massacre. They, the thugs, chanted “hang Mike Pence,” “kill Nancy Pelosi,” etc., etc. Vulgar language.

Is this what our our country has come to these days? My father served in the Army Air Corps during World War II as a fighter and a bomber plane mechanic. Two of my closest friends, Capt. Charles Draut, helicopter gunship pilot, and Airman 1st Class Joseph Kent Grenier died in combat in South Vietnam. I am glad that they did not see what America has come to these days.

Support the truth, not wild fantasy, crazy conspiracy lies and rumors. Making excuses for a man who tried his best to turn America into a dictatorship. God bless our great democracy and God save America from greed and a thirst for power, no matter the cost.

John R. Hoffman, St. Joseph

Gun proposal is a test

This is the second year in a row that the Second Amendment Protection Act has progressed through our Missouri Legislature (with many co-sponsors), and the Missouri Sheriffs’ Association expressed strong reservations both times.

Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott released a statement saying two bills in the State Senate and State House of Representatives intended to protect the 2nd amendment are problematic.

The “concern” that I see the Missouri Sheriffs’ Association voicing is one of continuing to cooperate with federal agencies, including apparently the same fed agencies who were (illegally, against Missouri law) provided with a list of Missouri CCW license holders, the same episode that Gov. Nixon initially denied ever took place, but which was confirmed when the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol was put under oath during a committee hearing.

The patrol admitted that it released the names of more than 163,000 Missourians who have concealed weapons permits to a federal agent twice in the past two years.

I truly think that if the public does not start “standing up” on constitutional issues, America as we knew it growing up, is gone. That bright light coming through the tunnel is not a ray of hope, but rather the end of our constitutional rights, and SAPA is a litmus test on what Americans will, and will not, accept.

R.E. (Gene) Ballay, Aurora, Missouri