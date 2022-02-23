You’re looking the wrong way for insanity
Larry Flinchpaugh’s definition of insanity could not be more spot on. How can we elect people with the corrupt character and morals of our former president and his followers and expect a different outcome?
Where is the concern over the continuing lies of a stolen election when the only fraud found was committed by Republicans?
Where was the anxiety, over our former president’s plan to use military force to confiscate voting machines? That sounds like a Third World tactic.
Where was his shock that the former president tried to intimidate Republican election officials to not certify the legal election results? Even after the votes had been recounted at a cost to taxpayers of several million dollars.
Why was there no uneasiness when the former president and his Republican allies tried to circumvent the Constitution by telling the vice president not to certify the election?
Where was Mr. Flinchpaugh’s outrage that the former president and his Republican minions attempted to overthrow our government, bypass our Constitution and turn our democracy into a fascist regime? When order was restored and our freedom preserved, the former president still had cronies that refused to certify the Electoral College vote results.
Where is the distress over the blatant attempts to discourage the right to vote?
Yes, insanity is voting for the former president and any candidates that support him and expecting anything different to happen.
Our Constitution, our freedom and our democracy are at stake in the coming elections. Choose your candidate for office carefully as the future of our children and grandchildren are at risk.
Larry Angold
St. Joseph
Where have you gone, Art Garfunkel?
I choked on my morning coffee as I read the article in the Life section of the paper. It was entitled “A Halftime Show for the Ages.” Have you really heard the so-called “lyrics?” First of all, that is not music. Music is melodious, pleasant sounding with various harmony parts and a beat. This hip-hop stuff is just a rhythm and the spoken word. The words were spouting about pot smoking, not trusting the cops and a preference for carnal relations rather than affection. Ewwwww! It was vulgar, degrading to women and not enjoyable for anyone whose mind is not in the gutter.
Will someone please explain how this is uplifting and encouraging to all young people? I have read about so many people bad mouthing our national anthem and other beautiful pieces of music. Will someone please tell me what is disrespectful and vulgar about the following words: “Oh beautiful for spacious skies for amber waves of grain. For purple mountain majesties, above the fruited plain. America, America, God shed His grace on thee.” How about the beautiful lyrics in “Bridge over Troubled Water?” “When you’re weary, feeling small, when tears are in your eyes, I’ll dry them all. I’m on your side.”
Is this so-called “music” what you want to hear your grandchild listening to, over and over and over again? Our youth are looking up to sports figures and people in the entertainment industry who condone and participate in this drivel. It’s disgraceful and dangerous.
Valerie A. Wigton
St. Joseph
