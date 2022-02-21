Corn Pop is no match for Putin
As I write this, we are watching as Vladimir Putin is close to invading Ukraine. Why does this matter? Well, to be honest, under feckless “Republican” president George W. Bush (who has since made it clear he is not a Republican), Putin invaded the Republic of Georgia in 2008. Mr. “weapons of mass destruction” justification for war in Iraq simply rolled over and played Democrat.
In 2014, under the Obama/Biden administration, Putin invaded Crimea and attempted to overthrow the Ukrainian government. However, Putin stopped short of an all-out invasion of Ukraine ... want to know why? ... Because Ukraine was Putin’s route for sending gas/oil to the rest of Europe and he didn’t have a choice ...until Biden came along.
The same time period, Biden shut down the Keystone pipeline and drilling on U.S property for oil, Biden elected to OK the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Germany ... doing what ...? Giving Russia another route to send oil/gas and thereby enabling Putin to invade Ukraine if he wanted.
Robert Gates, the defense secretary under Obama/Biden, has indicated that Biden has been wrong on all his foreign policy decisions over the last 40 years. Quite a record. Remember Afghanistan? I rest my case.
So President “I showed Corn Pop a thing or two” or President “’I was a lifeguard” at a pool has enabled what will soon be wars on at least two fronts: Ukraine and Taiwan, with China increasing their flights violating Taiwanese airspace daily. War with China over Taiwan is now on the front burner as well.
So thanks again Biden voters for giving us a shell of a man who wasn’t exactly Winston Churchill when he was younger and placing the safety and well-being of the U.S in the hands of “Corn Pop’s” arch enemy.
Thank goodness Biden doesn’t mean tweet though...now we can rest easy at night!
David Hurst
St. Joseph
America’s slippery slope
I don’t want to start off by calling names; everyone I know and meet each day are 100% against these lawmakers’ push to change our voting laws to benefit the ruling party. We do not want our land of the free to become communist China or Russia, where the citizens do what they’re told with no opportunity for their vote to count for change.
I would like to call them selfish idiots but that’s probably not what they see! I have been watching from the sidelines for about 50 years as a taxpaying citizen, working several jobs most of my younger life to provide for my family and country’s prosperity, and doing what I thought all Americans did to try and get their American dream.
With that being said, I have not been asleep while the years of change have swept our nation; what I will say is nothing has put my pen to paper like the change that has happened with our new administration. Open borders, soft on crimes, defunding police, division of the people and many other policies that make me wonder why I work to pay salaries of people against all that make this country greatest of all.
Craig Wood
St. Joseph
