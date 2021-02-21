Wind, solar are not reliable

The environmentalists are strictly responsible for all the recent power outages. We currently have only two reliable sources of electric power generation, coal and nuclear. The environmentalists stopped the construction of nuclear power plants in the 1980s. That forced the power companies to build coal-fired plants. Then with the onset of global warming they didn’t like the CO2 given off by coal. So, with the help of the Democratic liberals, they stopped the construction of new coal-fired plants and began to shut down the existing plants.

They did this without a plan for the future and without having other reliable generation installed to replace the lost power. It’s true that if you fail to plan, you plan to fail, and this failure was a sure thing.

It should be clear that wind and solar are not reliable. As for the natural gas fired plants, this is the second time that supply couldn’t meet the demands for heating and electrical generation. Last summer, California had rolling blackouts and now we had blackouts throughout the Midwest. Although I have read about some interest in restarting plans for nuclear plants, that is not a quick fix. It takes years to design and construct a nuclear plant.

The only plan that I have heard from our liberal leaders is that in 15 years only electric cars will be available. How are we going to charge them when we don’t have enough electric power for daily operations?

Fred Campbell

Clarksdale, Missouri

Huge oversight on Rush

I have enjoyed a subscription to the St. Joseph News-Press for many years. Through the years, there have been various points of view that I have agreed with, as well as points with which I did not agree. The last year has proven to be a difficult time in the lives of United States citizens.

Political views have divided our country even more. That being said, it was with great sadness that I heard about the passing of radio icon Rush Limbaugh Wednesday morning, Feb. 17. You would have been hard pressed to watch any news show, or listen to the radio, and not hear of his passing.

So, imagine my dismay when I read the Thursday edition of the St. Joseph News-Press and could find no article on the passing of Rush Limbaugh. Regardless of political views, Rush was a well-known radio host (from Cape Girardeau, Missouri) for over 30 years. He was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame during his career. He was also given the Presidential Medal of Freedom last year. I can only hope that this was merely a huge oversight on my hometown newspaper’s part.

Pam Johnson

St. Joseph