Immigration on the ‘island of hope’
In 1920 my father-in-law came to America through Ellis Island, at the age of 15 with his mother and sisters. They were passengers on the ship Madonna, paying roughly $300 each for steerage passage, the lowest on the ship.
At age 10 his father died and he became the man of the house! Why at 15 did he come to America? He knew that to provide, he had to get to America and get a “good” job. Having a fourth-grade education and unable to speak English was NOT in his favor. He did have some family already here and that gave him courage.
It was soon obvious that he had to learn English, to provide for himself (each passenger had to have $25 on them), a sponsor and job waiting. Nothing was given to him, NO education, free boarding, he had to depend on relatives to get accepted in America.
At Ellis Island there were extensive medical exams, reading tests, background checks and questions were you ever in jail, do you have a job waiting, where are you going to stay, etc. If you couldn’t answer, you were put on the next ship back to your country. Thank God that there were immigration people who would help and translate for the many different countries.
He could remember standing in massive long lines for hours, or days to get through the process. If any health issue was detected an “X” was marked on their clothes, and back through the process they went. Ten percent were returned due to health issues, how many today are returned due to health? One of his sisters had an eye infection and they were frightened that she would be one to be sent back to Sicily. Luckily she passed. Some waited weeks even months at Ellis to be finally cleared; it wasn’t like today, just show up and walk right in!
In all, Ellis Island took in 12 million immigrants, “ALL” being vetted before released and all having money and a job waiting — unlike today. 195,540 were detained in 1907. And over 250,000 were returned from the island back to their origin country, 3,500 died waiting on Ellis Island. Yet these people managed to start over 1,000 businesses as new immigrants, they earned their way.
He was a little man in stature but a giant in heart and determination, allowing him to become a successful businessman in St. Joseph. He started as a shoe-shine boy, and then working at the packing plants and any other jobs to get by. JennyLynn Bakery, Benny’s Carry-out, Courthouse Café — Spaghetti and meatballs anybody? He invented frozen pizzas years before they hit the market, but not having a marketing experience, he missed a giant opportunity — then add in frozen spaghetti and meat balls to the menu, another opportunity missed. To the end he felt responsible to care for his family.
Mary Pecora
St. Joseph
Biden’s dangerous Ukraine policy
President Biden’s push for war to salvage the 2022 elections represents the absolute worst in American politics.
When the commander in chief says backing away from Ukraine joining NATO is off the table, he is essentially saying peace is off the table.
Kimball Shinkoskey
Woods Cross, Utah
